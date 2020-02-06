Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper rave about Leeds fans on Twitter

Leeds United first team stars praise supporter commitment.

Leeds United took 1,400 travelling fans to Old Trafford for a FA Youth Cup tie.

This wasn't a final, or a semi-final, just a fifth round tie. Leeds weren't able to win it, but they left an impression.

A young Whites side put in a committed performance on and off the pitch.

They were defeated 1-0, with the supporters winning praise from first team stars in the process.

Whites captain Liam Cooper had a one word reaction to the midweek away attendance.

First team striker Patrick Bamford striker echoed his comments, praising supporters.

Wow some club, some set of fans https://t.co/fh6pwGYekS — Patrick Bamford (@Patrick_Bamford) February 5, 2020

One of the fans was Leeds' first teamer Jamie Shackleton, Leeds Live reported.

Luke Ayling praised the team, and supporters, after the game.

Great effort lads. You and them fans are a credit to our club #mot https://t.co/m4fI4JCJiq — Luke Ayling (@lukeayling_8) February 5, 2020

This was a good experience for the young Leeds side, who were without injured striker Ryan Edmondson.

Perhaps he could have made the difference.