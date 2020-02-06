Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper rave about Leeds fans on Twitter

Dan Coombs
Patrick Bamford of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on August 10, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United first team stars praise supporter commitment.

The Leeds United players huddle together after the FA Youth Cup: Fifth Round match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford on February 05, 2020 in Manchester, England.

Leeds United took 1,400 travelling fans to Old Trafford for a FA Youth Cup tie.

This wasn't a final, or a semi-final, just a fifth round tie. Leeds weren't able to win it, but they left an impression.

 

A young Whites side put in a committed performance on and off the pitch.

They were defeated 1-0, with the supporters winning praise from first team stars in the process.

Whites captain Liam Cooper had a one word reaction to the midweek away attendance.

First team striker Patrick Bamford striker echoed his comments, praising supporters.

One of the fans was Leeds' first teamer Jamie Shackleton, Leeds Live reported.

Luke Ayling praised the team, and supporters, after the game.

This was a good experience for the young Leeds side, who were without injured striker Ryan Edmondson.

Perhaps he could have made the difference.

