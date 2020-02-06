Out-of-position Pochettino signing claims Mourinho wants him to be 'more aggressive'

Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon started at left back last night.

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Ryan Sessegnon has been quoted by the London Evening Standard as saying that Jose Mourinho wants him to be more aggressive.

Spurs advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday night, beating Southampton 3-2 at home in a topsy-turvy replay.

Son Heung-min's penalty won the game for Spurs, and set up a clash with Norwich City in the next round, as Mourinho chases silverware in his first season in charge.

Mourinho named an interesting lineup last night, and that included Sessegnon at left back, firstly in a back five and then in a back four.

The teenager has endured a frustrating first season at Spurs having been signed by Mauricio Pochettino back in August, and hasn't always look at home in a left back role, with Mourinho even telling Football.London last night Sessegnon 'can't play' at left back.

Sessegnon's future is likely further forward, featuring as a left winger, but his history of playing at left back for Fulham means he can fill in there if absolutely needed, and it feels obvious at the moment that he is out of position.

Now, Sessegnon has admitted that his performance last night was 'definitely better', and it has been tough to remain positive in recent weeks because he's so hard on himself.

Sessegnon added that he is attempting to adjust his game at left back to suit Mourinho's needs, and added that the Spurs boss wants him to be more aggressive, so that's his focus right now as he looks to become a Tottenham regular.

“It was definitely better,” said Sessegnon. “It’s been coming. Every time I go on the pitch I try to be positive and in recent weeks when I’ve had the chance it’s probably been a bit negative. When I came to Spurs, it was tough at the start but I’m starting to find my feet and the more games I play the more confident I am. I set my standards very high. Everyone sees that. Perhaps I am a bit hard on myself but that’s the way I am. I set the bar very high. Unless I reach those targets I’m not happy.”

“To play under a coach like Mourinho is very tactical. He doesn’t like to concede goals, so I’m trying to adjust my game in a defensive way as well. He wants me to be aggressive, so that’s what I’m trying to do. You have to work on it. Over the years I’ve worked on trying to better myself, working hard in training, analysing my game and stuff like that. It comes with experience of games and stuff,” he added.