Our view: One star became real Tottenham player last night, another's future in doubt

Gedson Fernandes and Jan Vertonghen had very different nights for Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur won a dramatic cup tie to beat Southampton 3-2

The Saints had been on course to win the FA Cup replay, before a late fightback from the home side.

The victory saw very different nights for two Tottenham players, with one facing an uncertain future.

Gedson Fernandes

This was a night which helped make Gedson Fernandes into a Tottenahm player.

His stint at Spurs has been low key so far, since his 18 month loan spell from Benfica began. He wasn't involved against Manchester City at the weekend.

Fernandes was only a substitute here, but he played a role in Tottenham's comeback.

Simply being on the pitch for a turnaround will help him feel more like part of this team, but he really contributed to it, showing some nifty footwork.

Jan Vertonghen

Vertonghen was substituted for Fernandes in the second half amid a tactical switch from Jose Mourinho.

He looked gutted too as he trudged off towards the touchline.

Vertonghen faces an uncertain contract at Tottenham with his contract expiring.

The Belgian was once so important to the side he never would have been substituted in a game like this.

Jose Mourinho doesn't share that opinion at present, and it's fair to wonder if this will have any bearing on his future, from either side.