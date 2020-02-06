Quick links

Our View: Liverpool and West Ham were reportedly chasing a lost cause

Liverpool and West Ham United reportedly wanted Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser.

Bournemouth were never going to sell Ryan Fraser in the January transfer window, according to The Daily Echo, meaning that Liverpool and West Ham United were reportedly chasing a lost cause.

According to talkSPORT, Liverpool were interested in signing Fraser from Bournemouth in the January transfer window.

The Daily Mail claimed that West Ham expressed an interest in securing he services of the 25-year-old Scotland international winger last month.

 

However, nothing materialised, and Fraser is still at Bournemouth, although the winger is out of contract at the Premier League club at the end of the season.

According to a new report in The Daily Echo, Bournemouth were not prepared to sell Fraser last month.

With the Cherries in danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, it made sense for manager Eddie Howe to keep hold of the winger.

Bournemouth are just two points above the Premier League relegation zone at the moment.

According to WhoScored, the former Aberdeen winger has made 18 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Cherries so far this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists in the process.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

