Our view: Alexandre Lacazette is fighting to save his Arsenal career

Alexandre Lacazette is heading into a big few months ahead.

The Arsenal striker has not scored in his last nine club matches, with his last goal coming on December 12 away at Standard Liege.

He faces a big end to the season because the way it plays out could affect his future.

At 28, he has a lot of football left in him, but Arsenal may consider that he has hit a brick wall.

He is still a very sale-able asset at his age and Arsenal could recoup a good portion of the £46.5 million they spent to buy him in 2017.

Lacazette hasn't been what you might classify as a flop, but he's not exactly lived up to expectation, nor is he setting scoring records.

It is hard to see him suddenly changing for the better, to a dramatic degree, although Arsenal should expect that his goal drought will end soon.

What happens next may depend on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's desire, but Arsenal have options.

Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli are already first team options, and behind them, Tyreece John-Jules and Folarian Balogun.

Lacazette needs to build a compelling case to be kept, because he isn't at the moment.

If he can't, then it makes sense for Arsenal to cash in, and spend the money on the defence.