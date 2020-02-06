Our view: Alexandre Lacazette is fighting to save his Arsenal career

Alexandre Lacazette is fighting for his future, one way or another.
The Arsenal striker has not scored in his last nine club matches, with his last goal coming on December 12 away at Standard Liege.
He faces a big end to the season because the way it plays out could affect his future.
At 28, he has a lot of football left in him, but Arsenal may consider that he has hit a brick wall.
He is still a very sale-able asset at his age and Arsenal could recoup a good portion of the £46.5 million they spent to buy him in 2017.
Lacazette hasn't been what you might classify as a flop, but he's not exactly lived up to expectation, nor is he setting scoring records.
It is hard to see him suddenly changing for the better, to a dramatic degree, although Arsenal should expect that his goal drought will end soon.
What happens next may depend on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's desire, but Arsenal have options.
Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli are already first team options, and behind them, Tyreece John-Jules and Folarian Balogun.
Lacazette needs to build a compelling case to be kept, because he isn't at the moment.
If he can't, then it makes sense for Arsenal to cash in, and spend the money on the defence.
