Our view: Alexandre Lacazette is fighting to save his Arsenal career

Dan Coombs
Alexandre Lacazette reacts during training session at Birds Nest on July 21, 2017 in Beijing, China.
Alexandre Lacazette is fighting for his future, one way or another.

Alex Lacazette of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on October 20, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Alexandre Lacazette is heading into a big few months ahead.

The Arsenal striker has not scored in his last nine club matches, with his last goal coming on December 12 away at Standard Liege.

He faces a big end to the season because the way it plays out could affect his future.

 

At 28, he has a lot of football left in him, but Arsenal may consider that he has hit a brick wall.

He is still a very sale-able asset at his age and Arsenal could recoup a good portion of the £46.5 million they spent to buy him in 2017.

Lacazette hasn't been what you might classify as a flop, but he's not exactly lived up to expectation, nor is he setting scoring records.

It is hard to see him suddenly changing for the better, to a dramatic degree, although Arsenal should expect that his goal drought will end soon.

What happens next may depend on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's desire, but Arsenal have options.

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli are already first team options, and behind them, Tyreece John-Jules and Folarian Balogun.

Lacazette needs to build a compelling case to be kept, because he isn't at the moment.

If he can't, then it makes sense for Arsenal to cash in, and spend the money on the defence.

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session at London Colney on October 23, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

