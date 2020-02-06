Reported Arsenal target John Stones needs to 'refocus his career' according to ex-Manchester City player

Former Manchester City winger Trevor Sinclair has been speaking very honestly about John Stones' current situation.

John Stones has played just 11 times in the Premier League this season and just 49 minutes in the UEFA Champions League.

This lack of game time has led to the England international being linked with a move away to Arsenal, to perhaps try and solve some of the Gunners' defensive issues (Metro).

When speaking on talkSPORT with Jim White, Trevor Sinclair spoke very openly about Stones' current situation, stating: "John needs to refocus his career. If I was advising him I’d tell him to get some help from a sports psychologist.

"At the moment it doesn’t look like he is going to have a future, or the future we expected, at Manchester City. He’s got to try and get himself back on the right path."

These are strong words from the pundit, but they are also words that could help the Gunners' bid to try and land the centre-back in the future.

In seven of his last 10 matches for City, the Englishman has managed to play a full 90 minutes - but this does include cup fixtures too.

The north London side definitely wouldn't say no to another defender joining the ranks. With William Saliba returning from his loan spell in June, the pair could make a very powerful duo.

The only issue with Saliba is his lack of game time. The French centre-back has only played seven Ligue 1 matches while on loan this season - which is even worse than Stones.

However, he is only 18 years old, so definitely still has a brighter future than English international does right now.