'Odds are very high': 27-year-old claims he will join Derby this summer

Championship underachievers Derby County are expected to wrap up the signing of Groningen's Eredivisie skipper Mike te Wierik.

Groningen skipper Mike te Wierik feels his impending move to Derby County will represent a step up in his career, speaking to Fox Sports, while the prospect of playing alongside a certain Wayne Rooney has certainly captured his imagination.

With a former Barcelona and Holland star in the shape of Phillip Cocu barking orders from the touchline, and England’s all-time record goalscorer pulling the strings in the centre of the park, Derby are not short of star quality despite an underwhelming Championship campaign.

And Te Wierik is confident that, after spending his entire career in his native Holland, a move to Derby represents a brilliant opportunity for a 27-year-old heading into the prime of his footballing life.

The Groningen centre-back is expected to join The Rams on a free when his contract expires at the end of this season and it seems that he is already counting down the days until he is unveiled in that famous white shirt.

“I think the odds are very high (of me joining Derby), so I’m assuming it’s going to be fine. It’s a nice step, I think,” Te Wierik said.

“(Rooney) is of course a legend. It is an honour to play with him, so I can look forward to that, yes.”

Given that Te Wierik has completed 88 per cent of his passes this season for a technically gifted Groningen side, he should not have any problems fitting into Cocu’s game plan at Pride Park.

But the 6ft 2ins stopper is not short of physicality either. He averages over four clearances per game in the Eredivisie and that aerial ability should translate well in England’s second tier.