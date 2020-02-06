Quick links

'New Ozil? Get him!': Some Arsenal fans react after hearing potential £15m summer signing

Olly Dawes
Arsenal are reportedly keen on Feyenoord playmaker Orkun Kokcu.

Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the Dutch Toto KNVB Cup second round match between sc Cambuur Leeuwarden and Feyenoord at Cambuur stadium on December 19, 2019 in Leeuwarden, The Netherlands

Arsenal brought in a couple of defensive signings over the January transfer window, with Mikel Arteta seemingly waiting until the summer for attacking reinforcements.

The Gunners have a decision to make over Mesut Ozil at the end of the season, with The Mirror claiming that Arteta was willing to let him go in January if he could have found a replacement.

Ozil may go in the summer, meaning Arsenal would need a replacement playmaker – and they're already being linked with a potential signing.

 

The Daily Mail report that Arsenal are keen to sign Orkun Kokcu, and are already lining up a move to sign the Feyenoord man this summer.

It's claimed that Arsenal fear missing out on Kokcu if he impresses at Euro 2020 with Turkey, and want to accelerate a move to ensure they don't miss out.

Kokcu, 19, has come up through the Feyenoord ranks, and has impressed this season with three goals and four assists to his name in 29 appearances.

Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord v SC Heerenveen at the Stadium Feijenoord on January 18, 2020 in Rotterdam Netherlands

Arsenal fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with some believing that he would be signed to replace Mesut Ozil – and hope it happens.

Some believe that Kokcu is 'really interesting' and 'absolutely mustard', hoping that Arsenal get the deal done as soon as possible whilst feeling he is silky on the ball.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

