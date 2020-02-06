'New Ozil? Get him!': Some Arsenal fans react after hearing potential £15m summer signing

Arsenal are reportedly keen on Feyenoord playmaker Orkun Kokcu.

Arsenal brought in a couple of defensive signings over the January transfer window, with Mikel Arteta seemingly waiting until the summer for attacking reinforcements.

The Gunners have a decision to make over Mesut Ozil at the end of the season, with The Mirror claiming that Arteta was willing to let him go in January if he could have found a replacement.

Ozil may go in the summer, meaning Arsenal would need a replacement playmaker – and they're already being linked with a potential signing.

The Daily Mail report that Arsenal are keen to sign Orkun Kokcu, and are already lining up a move to sign the Feyenoord man this summer.

It's claimed that Arsenal fear missing out on Kokcu if he impresses at Euro 2020 with Turkey, and want to accelerate a move to ensure they don't miss out.

Kokcu, 19, has come up through the Feyenoord ranks, and has impressed this season with three goals and four assists to his name in 29 appearances.

Arsenal fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with some believing that he would be signed to replace Mesut Ozil – and hope it happens.

Some believe that Kokcu is 'really interesting' and 'absolutely mustard', hoping that Arsenal get the deal done as soon as possible whilst feeling he is silky on the ball.

This kid is good — (@oscar_spice) February 6, 2020

Really interesting player. Coming in a position that we’re almost certainly going to have to purchase two players in the summer market (Ceballos returning to RM and Xhaka). — Sam (@SK_arsenal) February 4, 2020

I quickly searched him on YouTube... He's a baller...can use both feet well...can score...can pick a pass... Smart and silky on the ball... Sign him!!!!!!! — mygoonerbook (@mygoonerbook) February 5, 2020

@clivepafc looks like the Ozil replacement. — Dushyant Gupta (@WhatchaNoob) February 6, 2020

New Özil? Get him! — Mohamed Omar Ali (@Hargeisa_finest) February 4, 2020

Get him now and done with — louis (@louis16303766) February 6, 2020

Please do it he’s so good — AUBAMEYANG (@paularsenal6) February 5, 2020

This guy is absolutely mustard. — Sam (@SK_arsenal) February 4, 2020

Yes please — (@Kirrch_) February 4, 2020