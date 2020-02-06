Quick links

'Never seen a more unfit player': Some Spurs fans can't believe how unfit star looks

Rjiv Van La Parra of Crvena Zvezda and Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur in action
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele started for Jose Mourinho's side against Southampton in the FA Cup last night.

Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammate Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur after scoring their teams first goal which was an own goal scored by Jack Stephens of...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have had mixed views on Tanguy Ndombele’s display against Southampton last night.

Spurs won 3-2 against Southampton, with Ndombele recalled to Jose Mourinho’s side’s starting line-up.

The French midfielder was handed his first start since January, as Tottenham picked up a win.

 

Ndombele played for just over an hour, before being replaced by Dele Alli.

The summer signing’s performance drew mixed reviews from Spurs fans though.

While some supporters felt that Ndombele looked comfortable in possession, there is a widespread feeling that he must work on his fitness.

The 22-year-old looked laboured at times, and Tottenham fans believe that he still isn’t physically fit enough.

Ndombele actually had a hand in Tottenham’s first goal against Southampton, as it was his deflected shot which went in to the back of the net.

Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son also got on the scoresheet for Tottenham, as they progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

