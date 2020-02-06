'Never seen a more unfit player': Some Spurs fans can't believe how unfit star looks

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele started for Jose Mourinho's side against Southampton in the FA Cup last night.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have had mixed views on Tanguy Ndombele’s display against Southampton last night.

Spurs won 3-2 against Southampton, with Ndombele recalled to Jose Mourinho’s side’s starting line-up.

The French midfielder was handed his first start since January, as Tottenham picked up a win.

Ndombele played for just over an hour, before being replaced by Dele Alli.

The summer signing’s performance drew mixed reviews from Spurs fans though.

While some supporters felt that Ndombele looked comfortable in possession, there is a widespread feeling that he must work on his fitness.

Ndombele is such a weird player. So silky and technical on the ball but when he's off the ball he looked like he's gained extra 10 kg. #THFC — Yoong Han (@Han_HYH) February 5, 2020

Ndombele is gonna need the rest of season AND entire pre season to get fit again lol — Hamid (@HamidTHFC) February 5, 2020

Ndombele plays like he’s come out of retirement and playing a testimonial or charity match. You can see he’s a baller on the ball but can’t run and looks over weight off it #thfc — George Montella (@georgemontella) February 5, 2020

Ndombele at the moment looks like an ex-player in his mid-40s who’s turned up to a Masters tournament. One or two YouTube-worthy moments but, ten minutes in, looks like he’s being powered by five pints of Fosters and 40 Silk Cut. #THFC — Glenn Ebrey (@glennebrey) February 5, 2020

Ndombele is a very strange player....looks like a fella who has a truck tied to him at times #thfc — Timmy Ryan (@TimmyRyan3) February 5, 2020

Ndombele is it man. If he can sort his fitness out he’s going right to the very top, I’m talking world xi levels here. What a special player — Jake (@THFCJakee) February 5, 2020

Get Ndombele on the treadmill every single day of this 11 day break. Looks so lethargic genuinely have never seen a more unfit footballer. — Sam. (@THFCSam15) February 5, 2020

Ndombele will be a superstar. I’m sure Mourinho will have patience with him, and we’ll see his true potential.



Just needs to work on his fitness. #THFC #COYS — Harry Hotspur (@HarryHotspurWHL) February 5, 2020

The 22-year-old looked laboured at times, and Tottenham fans believe that he still isn’t physically fit enough.

Ndombele actually had a hand in Tottenham’s first goal against Southampton, as it was his deflected shot which went in to the back of the net.

Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son also got on the scoresheet for Tottenham, as they progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup.