Mourinho admits he played Spurs man in a position he can't play last night

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side beat Southampton 3-2 in the FA Cup yesterday, with Ryan Sessegnon's display catching the eye.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has claimed that he played Ryan Sessegnon in the wrong position against Southampton last night.

Sessegnon started for Spurs at left-wing back, before moving to an even more defensive role when Tottenham switched to a four-man back-line late on.

The youngster actually put in one of his finest performances in a Tottenham shirt to date throughout the contest.

But Mourinho insists that he still doesn’t see Sessegnon as a left-back.

“Of course he's not a left-back,” Mourinho said. “I told him at the beginning since I arrived that I have a way to develop to be a solid left-back so it's not easy for him.

“Again I repeat we are in a position where everybody has to give what they can give and I'm so, so pleased for the lads.”

Despite Mourinho’s apparent reluctance over using Sessegnon as a left-back it is actually the position he has played most frequently over his time at Tottenham so far.

Sessegnon was a bright spark last night, as his rampaging runs down the left were a threat all evening.

Sessegnon played a big part in the first goal Tottenham scored, as his movement created the opening which led to Tanguy Ndombele smashing the ball into the back of the net, via a deflection.

Spurs went on to win 3-2 against Southampton yesterday, which sets them up with a tie against Norwich City in the fifth round.