Middlesbrough flop is reportedly a summer target for Guardiola's Manchester City

Premier League giants Man City reportedly want Atalanta's Serie A star Marten de Roon - despite his difficult spell at Boro.

One-time Middlesbrough midfielder Marten de Roon has been linked with a shock return to the Premier League by Bleacher Report, who claim that the Dutch international is in the sights of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

It’s fair to say the ‘Beast of Bergamo’ left supporters at the Riverside divided during his one and only season in the North East.

A ball-winning ankle-biter who was described as ‘phenomenal’ by none other than Jose Mourinho struggled to get to grips with the pace of English football as Middlesbrough were relegated immediately back to the second tier.

But, three years on, BR suggests that none other than Man City are willing to overlook his rather underwhelming spell at Boro.

And with good reason. Now 28 years of age, De Roon is now one of the most underrated and effective number sixes in European football.

He is the glue that holds together a thrilling Atalanta side who have taken Serie A by storm, establishing himself in the Champions League and as a key player in an up-and-coming Dutch team at international level.

De Roon’s superb partnership with Frenkie De Jong was a major reason why Ronald Koeman’s side added a dash of Oranje to the inaugural Nations League final last summer in Porto.

Atalanta paid £12 million to bring the ‘Beast’ back to Bergamo and, if City come calling, you can imagine they will ask for a rather substantial profit.