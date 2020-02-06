Quick links

Micky Hazard reacts on Twitter to Tottenham Hotspur's win

Tottenham are into the FA Cup fifth round.

Tottenham Hotspur made it into the fifth round of the FA Cup after a hard fought replay win over Southampton.

Former Spurs star Micky Hazard, who celebrated his 60th birthday last night, praised the team's performance.

He also urged them to start games better, to try and kill opponents off early on.

Tottenham took the lead against Southampton, but then took their foot of the gas and the visitors claimed  a 2-1 lead.

Jose Mourinho's side did brilliantly to secure a 3-2 victory, but there is clearly work to be done.

This was another match which showed the manager does not know his best defence, with personnel and formation shifts mid game.

 

Next round Spurs will face Norwich City, in another home tie, and the Canaries have pushed them hard in games this season, holding them to a draw at Carrow Road in December.

The tie does represent a good chance to get into the quarter-finals, and Jose Mourinho will be determined to lift silverware in his first season.

