Quick links

Leeds United

Luton Town

Championship

MD says forgotten man let go by Leeds could make shock Whites return

Aiden Cusick
Eddie Gray (l), Angus Kinnear and Victor Orta of Leeds United look on from the direcors box during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Leeds United at Bet365 Stadium on...
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Eunan O'Kane is one of several senior Leeds United players currently out on loan.

Eddie Gray (l), Angus Kinnear and Victor Orta of Leeds United look on from the direcors box during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Leeds United at Bet365 Stadium on...

The Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has failed to rule out a return to Elland Road for Eunan O'Kane.

O'Kane last appeared for Leeds in May 2018 and was loaned to Luton Town that August.

But a leg break suffered shortly afterwards has kept the Irishman sidelined ever since and he returned to Luton for another temporary spell last month.

By the time that deal ends, O'Kane will still have a year to run on his Elland Road contract.

And while some may have long written off the 29-year-old, Kinnear certainly hasn't.

 

Discussing the Whites' January departures on BBC Radio Leeds last night, he said: "In Eunan's case, he suffered a really bad injury which has kept him out for 18 months.

"So our objective there is to get Eunan back playing again and to get his career back on track, to give him a chance to potentially come back and feature for Leeds United, but if not forge a career for himself elsewhere.

"So on a deal like that there is limited financial considerations it's about giving Eunan the right environment to go back and be playing regularly."

Eunan O'Kane of Leeds United leaves the field after being sent off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Leeds United at Portman Road on January 13, 2018 in...

O'Kane is one of several senior Leeds players currently out on loan, along with Laurens de Bock (ADO Den Haag), Jay-Roy Grot (Vitesse Arnhem) and Conor Shaughnessy (Burton Albion).

Like the former Everton trainee, the trio's Whites deals each extend beyond the end of the campaign.

Leeds fans - which loaned out players, if any, would you like to keep at Elland Road?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch