'He's great': Manager raves about Wolves ace who's 'found that perfect niche'

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez has been superb for Nuno Espirito Santo's side since his arrival at Molineux in 2018.

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez has been highly praised by Belgium manager Roberto Martinez, in conversation with the Wolves website.

The Mexico international has been with Wolves since 2018, first on loan from Benfica and then joining permanently the following summer for a reported £30million fee (BBC Sport).

Since his arrival, Jimenez has been nothing short of sensational for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, notching up 37 goals and 17 assists to date in the old gold shirt (Transfermarkt).

The 28-year-old has also been a success for his nation, with 23 goals from 82 caps and a Gold Cup to his name (Transfermarkt).

Martinez's Belgium took on Jimenez's Mexico in a friendly in November 2017, and although the Wolves man didn't score, he did well after coming on in the 51st minute, helping his side to a 3-3 draw.

“He’s already played more than 80 games for a national team like Mexico, and I remember two years ago we played him and he had everything," Martinez told the Wolves website. "He’s good in the air, he’s someone who can move well and you can see how well he can link with his team-mates up front.

“I think he’s benefited from the position of Adama Traore, but in other games, he’s been clever enough to get into the wide areas, sometimes as a winger, and he then becomes the one who can make the assists.

“He’s a footballer who has found that perfect niche; he’s great when he faces a chance, he’s very, very clever with his feet and at assessing what’s happening in the box and knows how to pull away from the direction of the ball to find space, and is a real clinical finisher when he gets in close positions."

Wolves are next in action on Friday 14 February when they host Leicester at Molineux, while Mexico take on the Czech Republic and Greece in the March international break.