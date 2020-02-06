Marcelo Bielsa compares Leeds struggles to what he saw in recent Tottenham game

Leeds United have been in poor form in recent times.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has told Leeds Live that he thinks the club's recent situation is comparable to Manchester City against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Whites are in poor form right now, winning just two of their last nine Championship games to put their automatic promotion hopes in real danger.

Leeds' advantage over the chasing pack is now down to just three points, and fans are starting to fear another drop into the playoffs – something nobody wanted this season after last year's heartbreak.

The manner of the defeat to Wigan was seriously frustrating; Leeds had 77% of possession, 19 shots on goal, five on target and 13 corners, but just couldn't score.

Wigan's goal was a fluke, with Joe Williams' corner heading into the net via Pablo Hernandez, and they managed just five shots in the whole goal and two on target.

In many other games, Leeds would have won, but everything just seems to be going against the Whites right now, no matter how much they dominate the game.

Now, boss Bielsa has compared the defeat to Manchester City losing at Tottenham, as they similarly controlled the game and missed a whole host of chances, before losing 2-0 as Tottenham scored with two of their three shots on target.

Bielsa believes this doesn't mean Leeds have to change to become a counter-attacking side, believing he 'cannot imagine' playing so defensively and hoping for the best.

“It's like Manchester City. It’s not like we compare with Manchester City and big teams, but in the last match they missed eight chances and conceded two goals, they have the ball 70 per cent of the time, they conceded three chances and receive two goals so the way cannot be to say to City that they must have three chances.”

“So for Leeds to win one match we have to play with our play in our own half, receive a lot of chances of the opponent, counter attack three times in the match and wait in case we score two out of the three chances. I cannot imagine the football like that. And this doesn’t mean that it’s bad defending in our own half, or putting a lot of players in our own box, defend with ten, nine players.”