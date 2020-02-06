Quick links

'Love to see it': Some Arsenal fans react as Arteta reportedly makes big transfer decision

Mikel Arteta the manager
Arsenal could have a clear out in the summer, as Mikel Arteta looks to trim his squad.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 2, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Arsenal fans generally seem behind Mikel Arteta’s apparent idea to clear out the squad in the summer.

The Sun claim that Arsenal want to offload Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil in the summer, as Arteta aims to shake up his squad.

 

The trio are three of Arsenal’s most experienced players, but they have not been in the best of form of late.

And Arsenal supporters generally appear to think that a significant clear-out is exactly what is needed at the Emirates Stadium.

Lacazette and Ozil have been particularly out of form for Arsenal this season.

Lacazette has hit just five goals in 18 matches for Arsenal in the Premier League this term, while Ozil has not even hit the back of the net.

Even Aubameyang hasn’t scored as frequently as in previous seasons, and has been used out wide by Arteta regularly.

If Arsenal did clear out the trio the money they save from wages could allow them to bring in additions in other areas.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

