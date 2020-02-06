'Love to see it': Some Arsenal fans react as Arteta reportedly makes big transfer decision

Arsenal could have a clear out in the summer, as Mikel Arteta looks to trim his squad.

Arsenal fans generally seem behind Mikel Arteta’s apparent idea to clear out the squad in the summer.

The Sun claim that Arsenal want to offload Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil in the summer, as Arteta aims to shake up his squad.

The trio are three of Arsenal’s most experienced players, but they have not been in the best of form of late.

And Arsenal supporters generally appear to think that a significant clear-out is exactly what is needed at the Emirates Stadium.

Tbh Aubas build-up and hold-up play is so bad. You see why Giroud was a perfect fit. — Tyvenx (@tyvenx) February 5, 2020

Let's gooooooooo. — Jing Wen (@DeadMenTNT) February 6, 2020

Love to see it — Pablo Mares Cedric (@salfem) February 6, 2020

dub — Fadhil (@FadhilRasyidin) February 6, 2020

Rebuilding is on.

Could get rid of Lacazette and replace him with Fraser who is a free agent at season end.

Some top class attacking talent in Nketiah and Nelson on bench, ready for the cut at in big stage perhaps? Can't do worse. — Dirk Knight #ProudRobborian (@KuytAngle) February 6, 2020

I support him axe them. I think their hunger & drive level is not high enough to play for Arsenal — @Kingsle05713711 (@Kingsle05713711) February 6, 2020

Hope so. Get the money in for fresh blood. Auba worth keeping if he was younger but he isnt so sell all 3 and lets go — Shawry75 (@Shawry75) February 6, 2020

Lacazette and Ozil have been particularly out of form for Arsenal this season.

Lacazette has hit just five goals in 18 matches for Arsenal in the Premier League this term, while Ozil has not even hit the back of the net.

Even Aubameyang hasn’t scored as frequently as in previous seasons, and has been used out wide by Arteta regularly.

If Arsenal did clear out the trio the money they save from wages could allow them to bring in additions in other areas.