Liverpool-mad WWE star reacts on Twitter to ringside row with Everton fan

WWE's Jordan Devlin has made no secret of his love for Liverpool.

Many WWE stars have a vested interest in Premier League sides, and it's becoming more and more common with the influx of UK and Irish talent.

For instance, Royal Rumble winner Draw McIntyre is a Rangers fan, Finn Balor supports Tottenham Hotspur, and Triple H still bizarrely claims to be a West Ham United fan.

NXT UK's Jordan Devlin has made it clear in the past that he is a huge Liverpool fan, regularly tweeting about the Reds whilst even attending games, such as the Champions League clash with Genk in November.

Devlin is now fully committed to NXT as the Cruiserweight Champion, but his first day as an NXT regular saw him in a light-hearted confrontation with an Everton fan.

As pictured on Twitter, Devlin was seen arguing at ringside with an Everton fan, who was watching the action whilst donning a Toffees shirt with Gylfi Sigurdsson on the back on.

Devlin joked about the situation on Twitter, suggesting that the fan had lost before he'd even started the row because he was wearing an Everton shirt.

Day 1 in @WWENXT and I get into it with this lad at ringside. He didn't like me much, but he's an @Everton fan, so he'd lost before we even started. No accounting for taste is there @RobbyBrookside? #YNWA #6Times https://t.co/xnSvf0ZKcF — Jordan Devlin (@Jordan_Devlin1) February 6, 2020

Devlin even mocked WWE coach Robby Brookside – an Everton fan himself – joking that there's no accounting for taste as he still managed to find an Everton fan to banter with even in America.

With Liverpool top of the league, Champions League winners and World Club Cup champions, there aren't many ways for Everton fans to win arguments against Liverpool supporters right now, but when attempting to rile a 'heel' wrestler, it's always worth a shot.