'Forget about him now': Some Liverpool fans react to reported interest in Jurgen Klopp favourite

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool with Adrian of Liverpool after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on November 30, 2019 in Liverpool,...
Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has been linked with a possible departure from Anfield but the Reds faithful have mocked the report.

A number of Liverpool fans have been giving their thoughts on Twitter regarding the report linking goalkeeper Adrian to Real Betis.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the 33-year-old could be an option for the Seville-based outfit, who are looking for adequate back-up for Joel Robles next term.

The report claims that Betis' top choice is Antonio Adan of Atletico Madrid, but Liverpool’s back-up stopper - who began his career at the Verdiblancos - is supposedly being considered.

It has also been claimed by the Spanish outlet that Adrian's current Liverpool contract is for two years, with the second year being optional.

 

Adrian was snapped up on a free transfer after leaving West Ham and was called into action from the start after first-choice Alisson Becker was injured on the opening day of the season.

He has made eight Premier League appearances, stepping up to the plate in the Brazilian's absence, and played a crucial role in Liverpool's victory over Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup.

Given how popular he is with everyone at Liverpool, from Jurgen Klopp - who previously compared him to Rocky Balboa (The Telegraph) - and the dressing room to the Anfield faithful, not many fans want to see him go.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

Adrian of Liverpool celebrates during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

