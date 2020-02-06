'Forget about him now': Some Liverpool fans react to reported interest in Jurgen Klopp favourite

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has been linked with a possible departure from Anfield but the Reds faithful have mocked the report.

A number of Liverpool fans have been giving their thoughts on Twitter regarding the report linking goalkeeper Adrian to Real Betis.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the 33-year-old could be an option for the Seville-based outfit, who are looking for adequate back-up for Joel Robles next term.

The report claims that Betis' top choice is Antonio Adan of Atletico Madrid, but Liverpool’s back-up stopper - who began his career at the Verdiblancos - is supposedly being considered.

It has also been claimed by the Spanish outlet that Adrian's current Liverpool contract is for two years, with the second year being optional.

Adrian was snapped up on a free transfer after leaving West Ham and was called into action from the start after first-choice Alisson Becker was injured on the opening day of the season.

He has made eight Premier League appearances, stepping up to the plate in the Brazilian's absence, and played a crucial role in Liverpool's victory over Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup.

Given how popular he is with everyone at Liverpool, from Jurgen Klopp - who previously compared him to Rocky Balboa (The Telegraph) - and the dressing room to the Anfield faithful, not many fans want to see him go.

Why would he go provide competition for that crab when he's providing it for the best keeper in the world — Dean Cox (@cellblock87) February 5, 2020

Mate he ain’t going nowhere! Legend now — Kane Dowell (@KaneDowell11) February 5, 2020

Hell no you see his saves against Everton? — ray william (@ray789101) February 5, 2020

They should forget about him now.. Adrian is now staying here and will retire here at anfield. He loves liv so much that he want leave even he never start a game again. — KAMLESH CHAUDHARY (@kamleshc63) February 5, 2020

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — Sam (@SamuelAdams89) February 5, 2020

So he will prefer to be competion to Robles rather than Alisson? What a story — Bayode (@Elaino09) February 5, 2020

The man is nearing the end of his career. He's winning trophies by barely playing. He's fan favourite. Why would he leave? — Ashvin (@Ashvin11LFC) February 5, 2020