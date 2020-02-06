Lennon admits Celtic player who started isn't even fully fit yet

Leigh Griffiths has netted three goals in his last six appearances for Celtic.

Neil Lennon has told Celtic’s official website that Leigh Griffiths isn’t even fully fit yet.

Griffiths has netted three goals in his last six league matches for Celtic, and he was in fine form last night.

Subscribe

The Bhoys cruised to a 4-0 victory over Motherwell, with Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard’s partnership causing all sorts of problems.

And Lennon thinks that Griffiths can up his game even further, as he becomes more match sharp.

“I’ve played with good strikers and, at times, it’s telepathic,” Lennon said.

“Those two have football intelligence in abundance. Leigh Griffiths is a natural centre forward. He can get better and fitter but he has natural footballing intelligence. The two of them linking together doesn’t surprise me at all.”

Celtic have scored at least three goals in their last five matches, so if Griffiths does still have more gears to go into then it is a scary thought for the rest of Scotland.

Griffiths made a slow start to the campaign due to injury, but is playing a key role for Lennon’s side now.

Celtic’s win last night ensured that they maintained their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Lennon’s side are currently seven points clear of Rangers, but the Light Blues do have a game in hand.