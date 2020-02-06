Leeds teenager reacts after Old Trafford outing, £2.5m man sets challenge regarding fans

Nohan Kenneh was in action for the Leeds United Under-18 side against their Manchester United counterparts at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Leeds United youngster Nohan Kenneh has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to his side’s defeat to the Manchester United Under-18 side at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

The Leeds Under-18 side lost 1-0 to their United counterparts away from home at Old Trafford in the FA Youth Cup fifth round.

The West Yorkshire outfit lost the tie thanks to Dillon Hoogewerf’s goal on the hour mark.

Leeds ended the game with 10 men due to the sending-off of Henri Kumwenda for a second bookable offence.

Kenneh had a good chance in the seventh minute of injury time, but the 17-year-old midfielder could not take it.

The teenager has praised his teammates on Twitter for their performance at Old Trafford, and he has also hailed the 1400 travelling fans.

Meanwhile, Leeds first-team regular Tyler Roberts - who joined the Whites from West Bromwich Albion in January 2018 for a transfer fee reported by The Birmingham Mail to be worth £2.5 million - has set a challenge on Twitter asking to name better fans than the Leeds supporters.

Disappointing result today but we showed great fight and bravely, fans were class as always #LUFC #MOT https://t.co/SwhTAO56W4 — Nohan kenneh (@nkenneh89) February 5, 2020

Well done. You should all be very proud — Chris Hall (@Chrislufc87) February 5, 2020

Thought you were fantastic tonight lad, you and the boys did us fans and the badge proud tonight MOT — Rebecca (@beckslufc7) February 5, 2020

Well played lad — Jimmy (@PlattJimmy) February 5, 2020

Top experience many more ahead - marching on together — Benny Scott (@benscott80) February 6, 2020

Name better Fans ... I’ll wait https://t.co/2utecXrI2M — Tyler Roberts (@official_tyro) February 5, 2020