Quick links

Leeds United

Leeds teenager reacts after Old Trafford outing, £2.5m man sets challenge regarding fans

Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United's Tyler Roberts shields the ball from Wigan Athletic's Nathan Byrne during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 1,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nohan Kenneh was in action for the Leeds United Under-18 side against their Manchester United counterparts at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Turan Calhanoglu (TSG Hoffenheim) of Germany and Nohan Kenneh (Leeds United) of England compete for the ball during the international friendly match between England U17 and Germany U17 at...

Leeds United youngster Nohan Kenneh has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to his side’s defeat to the Manchester United Under-18 side at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

The Leeds Under-18 side lost 1-0 to their United counterparts away from home at Old Trafford in the FA Youth Cup fifth round.

The West Yorkshire outfit lost the tie thanks to Dillon Hoogewerf’s goal on the hour mark.

 

Leeds ended the game with 10 men due to the sending-off of Henri Kumwenda for a second bookable offence.

Kenneh had a good chance in the seventh minute of injury time, but the 17-year-old midfielder could not take it.

The teenager has praised his teammates on Twitter for their performance at Old Trafford, and he has also hailed the 1400 travelling fans.

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts battles with Luton Town's Pelly Ruddock during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Leeds United at Kenilworth Road on November 23, 2019 in...

Meanwhile, Leeds first-team regular Tyler Roberts - who joined the Whites from West Bromwich Albion in January 2018 for a transfer fee reported by The Birmingham Mail to be worth £2.5 million - has set a challenge on Twitter asking to name better fans than the Leeds supporters.

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts shields the ball from Wigan Athletic's Nathan Byrne during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 1,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch