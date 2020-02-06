Quick links

'Incredible', 'got goosebumps': Some Leeds fans react to emotional footage

Giuseppe Labellarte
The Leeds United players applaud the fans after the FA Youth Cup: Fifth Round match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford on February 05, 2020 in Manchester, England.
Leeds United U18s were in cup action on Wednesday night and the Whites fanbase was 1,400 strong for the game.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the emotional video clip shared by the Whites on their social media channel.

Leeds took a staggering 1,400 fans to Old Trafford for a FA Youth Cup clash against Pennines rivals Manchester United on Wednesday night.

The match marked the first time Leeds have visited the Red Devils' stadium since Jermaine Beckford famously knocked them out of the FA Cup in 2010.

 

 

The Elland Road Under-18s played well against their rivals but in the end, just one goal separated the sides - and unfortunately it came the way of Man Utd.

Dillon Hoogewerf scored the only goal for the Red Devils, a second-half header which saw the hosts progress to the sixth round against a very talented Wigan Athletic side.

Despite the defeat, the Leeds fans applauded and congratulated the young Whites players, who in turn gave the 1,400 a hearty applause, and the clip was shared by the club Twitter channel.

And plenty of Leeds fans loved what they saw, leaving congratulatory comments in response:

Leeds U18s are next in action on Saturday in the U18 Professional Development League against Bolton (Soccerway).

