'Incredible', 'got goosebumps': Some Leeds fans react to emotional footage

Leeds United U18s were in cup action on Wednesday night and the Whites fanbase was 1,400 strong for the game.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the emotional video clip shared by the Whites on their social media channel.

Leeds took a staggering 1,400 fans to Old Trafford for a FA Youth Cup clash against Pennines rivals Manchester United on Wednesday night.

The match marked the first time Leeds have visited the Red Devils' stadium since Jermaine Beckford famously knocked them out of the FA Cup in 2010.

The Elland Road Under-18s played well against their rivals but in the end, just one goal separated the sides - and unfortunately it came the way of Man Utd.

Dillon Hoogewerf scored the only goal for the Red Devils, a second-half header which saw the hosts progress to the sixth round against a very talented Wigan Athletic side.

Despite the defeat, the Leeds fans applauded and congratulated the young Whites players, who in turn gave the 1,400 a hearty applause, and the clip was shared by the club Twitter channel.

And plenty of Leeds fans loved what they saw, leaving congratulatory comments in response:

best fanbase itw — KolasiTANK️ (@badboykola) February 5, 2020

Well done tonight enjoyed the game lads .Heads up high . — Michael Hewitt (@lufcprog) February 5, 2020

Best fans in the country by far MOT — Billy (@BillyLUFC7) February 5, 2020

Wow got goosebumps watching this! I really am proud to be Leeds. Everything about this club is special. Well done young guns fantastic effort and well done 1,400 travelling fans fantastic all way through — Jason Stevenson (@JasonStevo11) February 5, 2020

Well done lads a fantastic performance by all. Shame about the result. it gave me goosebumps just listening to the following fans support. Well done to you all too — Chris Friday (@Kirmit02) February 5, 2020

So proud of my fellow Leeds fans and club. We are family #lufc living the dream — richard walker (@rjwalkerskipton) February 5, 2020

Some club. Let’s get behind them all like this and create an atmosphere to give the lads a push. — Barry W Hamilton (@BarryWHamilton1) February 5, 2020

Incredible — Charlsella Bielsenberg (@charlieros1e) February 5, 2020

Leeds U18s are next in action on Saturday in the U18 Professional Development League against Bolton (Soccerway).