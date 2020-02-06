Lee Dixon surprised at what Tottenham Hotspur player said immediately after Southampton result

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur won against Southampton on Wednesday.

Lee Dixon has suggested his surprise on Twitter at Dele Alli’s comments after Tottenham Hotspur’s win against Southampton in the FA Cup.

Tottenham got the better of Premier League rivals Southampton in the FA Cup fourth-round replay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday evening..

After the match, Alli said that Spurs are “one of the best teams in the world in the years we have been together”, as quoted in The London Evening Standard.

Arsenal legend Dixon has suggested on Twitter that he is surprised that that the England international midfielder rates Tottenham so highly.

Sorry did I just hear correctly. Deli Ali said they have been one of the best teams in the world in recent years? — Lee Dixon (@LeeDixon2) February 5, 2020

Big claim?

Tottenham have not been great this season, but in recent years, the North London outfit have been superb.

Spurs reached the final of the Champions League in dramatic fashion last season and were in the running for the Premier League title until the final few weeks of the 2015-16 campaign.

The North London outfit played good and entertaining football under Mauricio Pochettino, and while they are not playing as well under new head coach Jose Mourinho at the moment, their main goal this season is to finish in the top four of the Premier League and clinch a Champions League place for the 2020-21 campaign.