Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Lee Dixon surprised at what Tottenham Hotspur player said immediately after Southampton result

Subhankar Mondal
Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring their 3rd goal with Harry Winks and Dele Alli during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur won against Southampton on Wednesday.

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 2, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Lee Dixon has suggested his surprise on Twitter at Dele Alli’s comments after Tottenham Hotspur’s win against Southampton in the FA Cup.

Tottenham got the better of Premier League rivals Southampton in the FA Cup fourth-round replay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday evening..

After the match, Alli said that Spurs are “one of the best teams in the world in the years we have been together”, as quoted in The London Evening Standard.

 

Arsenal legend Dixon has suggested on Twitter that he is surprised that that the England international midfielder rates Tottenham so highly.

Big claim?

Tottenham have not been great this season, but in recent years, the North London outfit have been superb.

Spurs reached the final of the Champions League in dramatic fashion last season and were in the running for the Premier League title until the final few weeks of the 2015-16 campaign.

The North London outfit played good and entertaining football under Mauricio Pochettino, and while they are not playing as well under new head coach Jose Mourinho at the moment, their main goal this season is to finish in the top four of the Premier League and clinch a Champions League place for the 2020-21 campaign.

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 05, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch