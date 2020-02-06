Behind the Lancôme advert: Model, actress and music make it Unstoppable

The frequency of most adverts becomes tiresome, but this one is special.

The Lancôme advert is still impressing viewers, so let's spotlight the model, actress and music which make it such a winner.

We've seen some great ads over the years, but this one's just absolutely stunning.

Should we have expected anything less from Lancôme? Of course not! The French luxury perfumes and cosmetics house boasts a prestigious reputation around the globe. It belongs to the L'Oréal Luxury Products division and was founded way back in 1935 by Armand Petitjean.

They have become well known for their advertising and have recruited such leading photographers as Peter Lindbergh, Mario Testino, Mario Sorrenti, Nick Knight, Steven Meisel and more in the past.

Their "I Can, We Will: Idôle Fragrance" advert from 2019 is still a gorgeous gem, featuring a breathtaking woman riding horseback through various landscapes.

A general view of atmoshpere at Lancôme x Vogue L'Absolu Ruby Holiday Event at Raspoutine on December 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.

Lancôme advert: Music

The song playing over the Lancôme advert is 'Unstoppable' by Sia.

Talk about visuals and sound being in perfect harmony!

The Australian singer-songwriter is best known for such hit tracks as 'Chandelier' and 'Cheap Thrills'. She's an incredibly creative talent, and it's worth spotlighting that she recently wrote the songs for the Vox Lux soundtrack. Brady Corbet's sophomore effort about a pop star played by Natalie Portman is arguably one of the best films of the last few years.

Of course, it has a great soundtrack too.

So, let's ask... who is the unstoppable star at the core of the ad?

Lancôme advert: Who is the model/actress?

The actress and model who features in the Lancôme advert is Zendaya.

Her full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman and she's 23-years-old. The American star has lent her talents to some fantastic films over the years and is perhaps best known for playing MJ in such MCU efforts as Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Other notable projects she's starred in include The Greatest Showman (she played Anne Wheeler) and the highly acclaimed TV series Euphoria (Rue Bennett). As for her career beginnings, she played Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up.

The Lancôme advert video description reads "To the generation that dreams big: strong women, empowered and outspoken. To the leaders of tomorrow: daring, pursuing new horizons and paving a new path." So, she was a pretty perfect casting decision.

Along with the description is a quote from Zendaya: "I always say my idôle is my future self...”

Zendaya attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.

Follow Zendaya on Instagram

It's definitely worth heading over to Zendaya's Instagram!

You can find her at @zendaya; she currently has a staggering 65.4 million followers. Then again, taking into account all of her wonderful achievements so far, we're not too surprised by such an impressive figure.

Back when the ad launched, she celebrated with her followers, posting a promotional picture anchored by the caption: "A dream, thank you to my @lancomeofficial family for an incredible first fragrance launch together."

There are a bunch of great snaps to scroll through, and plenty of magazine covers with her as the star.

We look forward to seeing her in Denis Villeneuve's Dune adaptation, in which she'll star as Chani alongside the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and more.

