Kevin Kyle wowed by one Celtic player, says he’s ‘a joy to watch’

Odsonne Edouard scored twice for Neil Lennon’s Celtic on Wednesday.

Former Rangers centre-forward Kevin Kyle has raved about Celtic star Odsonne Edouard on Twitter.

Kyle, who was on the books of Rangers in 2012-13, was impressed with the display produced by Edouard during Celtic’s 4-0 win against Motherwell away from home in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

The 22-year-old striker scored twice, first in the ninth minute and then on 80 minutes, as the Hoops maintained their good run of form.

Former Scotland international centre-forward Kyle, who played for Sunderland and Kilmarnock among other clubs, was impressed with the display produced by Edouard.

Edouard is some player, a joy to watch. — KevinKyle9 (@KevinKyle1981) February 5, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, Edouard has made 20 starts and two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic so far this season, scoring 20 goals in the process.

The Frenchman has also scored one goal and provided two assists in four Europa League games, and scored two goals in five Champions League qualifiying games this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Celtic are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 67 points from 25 matches, seven points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, who have played 24 games.