‘I'm happy’: £50m+ Rangers player responds when asked about his Celtic record

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has not scored against Celtic.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers



Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has told Sky Sports that not scoring against Celtic does not make him unhappy.

Morelos is one of the best strikers in the Scottish Premiership and has been in brilliant form since he moved to Rangers in the summer of 2017.

Subscribe

So far this season, the 23-year-old has made 13 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers, scoring 12 goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Colombia international striker scored 18 goals in the league, while back in 2017-18, he scored 14 times in the league.

However, Morelos has yet to find the net against Celtic, and while many would like the striker to breach the Bhoys’ citadel, the player himself does not seem to be too fussed.

Morelos told Sky Sports: “That’s all that's missing, to score against Celtic.

"I've scored against all the other teams here but that doesn't mean I'm unhappy because I haven't scored against Celtic.

"I'm happy because we've beaten them at their place and at home.”

Rated highly

Morelos is rated highly by the Rangers hierarchy, with both manager Steven Gerrard and outgoing club chairman Dave King raving about him earlier this season.

According to The Scottish Sun, King said that Rangers would not sell Morelos for £40 million, while Gerrard stated that even £50 million would not be enough for the Gers to consider parting company with the striker in January 2020.