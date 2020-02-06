'I stand by that': Chris Sutton backs up his bold comments about Celtic player

Celtic hammered Motherwell 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Pundit Chris Sutton has told BT Sport (05/02/2020, 9:25pm) that he thinks Celtic's Odsonne Edouard is the closest thing he's seen to Henrik Larsson.

The Bhoys travelled to Fir Park on Wednesday night to take on Stephen Robinson's Motherwell side, and came away with a thumping 4-0 win.

Edouard got the ball rolling with the first, before Leigh Griffiths tucked away number two in the second half, setting up Celtic for a big win.

Callum McGregor volleyed in a third, and Edouard added yet another goal to make it 4-0, bending a free kick over the wall and in off the post.

That was Edouard's second free kick goal in a matter of days, and takes his goal tally for the season to 23 – whilst he's also chipped in with 16 assists.

The 22-year-old is enjoying a simply ridiculous season, and whilst he is likely to attract major interest this summer, Celtic fans are just enjoying seeing him thrive for the Bhoys.

Pundit Sutton suggested during commentary last night that Edouard was the closest thing he has seen at Celtic to Henrik Larsson, and stood by those comments after the final whistle.

Sutton feels that aerial ability is the only thing Edouard is missing, believing he has everything else in his game right now, and doesn't think there is a player in Europe as dangerous from free kicks as Edouard either.

"I stand by that,” said Sutton. “Larsson was a great but what he was, he was extremely unselfish. He played for the team. But what can't this guy do? He probably could get a bit better in the air and that may be it. He can hold the ball, he's got wonderful feet, he can go past players but it's his awareness and unselfishness as well.”

“This boy is going places. His free kicks are ridiculous. Honestly, I can't think of another player across Europe who takes free kicks like him. In and around the box is such a difficult skill, he does it with ease. You expect a goal every time Celtic get a free kick!” he added.

Celtic brilliant tonight... some of the football tonight breathtaking Edouard the closest thing to Larsson I’ve seen in a Celtic jersey... so unselfish, a team player, deadly finisher — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 5, 2020