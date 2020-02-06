How to vote for Pokémon of the Year 2020 - details for February 5th!

To celebrate Pokemon Day in 2020, fans of the franchise are getting the chance to vote for their favourite Pocket Monsters!

Since it first exploded into popular culture in 1996, Pokémon has grown to become one of the biggest entertainment franchises ever created.

As well as a host of much-loved video games - where the franchise all began, we've had TV series, films, playing cards and so much more from this franchise which has one of the most dedicated and passionate audiences in the world.

Each year, on February 27th, the Pokémon fandom celebrates the franchise and after an absolutely stellar year for all things Pokémon, the 2020 celebration is one of the most anticipated yet.

Pokémon Day 2020 is almost here

As a mark of how much the Pokémon franchise has grown and been embraced by fans across the world, February 27th, the day when the first-ever Pokémon game was released back in 1996, has become known as Pokémon Day and sees fans across the world celebrate all things Pokémon-related.

The year 2019 was a huge one for Pokémon with Detective Pikachu releasing to become the first live-action film in the franchise as well as one of the most acclaimed games for years in Sword and Sheild releasing in November 2019.

As a result, it's only right that the Pokémon company want to do something a little special for this year's event.

Pokémon of the Year competition

That's right, the Pokémon company have teamed up with Google this year to host the first-ever Pokémon of the Year competition.

The competition will allow fans to vote for their most-loved Pocket Monster from the entire franchise. Yes, you really can choose out of all 890 Pokémon.

How to vote

To vote in the Pokémon of the Year competition, all you need to do is search "Pokémon Vote" in Google and you'll be greeted with a poll like in the image above. Alternatively, you can follow this link.

There is a slight catch, however, as you'll need to be signed in to a Google account to vote but this is to ensure that the voting is as fair as possible.

On the plus side though, you can cote for one Pokémon a day from each of the eight categories available, so technically you get eight votes a day for each day the competition is active.

Voting takes place from February 5th at 6am PST (2pm GMT) and runs until February 14th at 5:59am PST (1:59pm GMT).