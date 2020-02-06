How to get the G6 filter on TikTok - and why we love it!

TikTok was launched in 2017 for Android and iOS users across the world. Since then, the app's popularity has reached stratospheric levels.

With challenges and songs galore it can be hard to keep up with all the goings-on of the app. Trend after trend is pushed out on the video-sharing social network that is TikTok.

Special effects, celebrities from Gordon Ramsay to Kylie Jenner have jumped on board the craze.

If you're not keeping up with the times, then why even have the app? We know that you need your videos to be tip-top, so here's how to get the G6 filter on TikTok!

What is the G6 filter?

The G6 filter is one of the many filters available to use on your content on the TikTok app.

For that vintage, grungey look, the G6 filter is perfect. We love this filter as it adds an element of depth to any video - even a slight retro feel if we do say so ourselves!

While the B1,2,3,4 and S1,2,3,4 filters are specified as 'portrait' and 'landscape', if you apply the filter the heading 'food' appears on-screen which could mean that it's suitable for food videos specifically.

How to get the G6 filter on TikTok

It's easy to apply the G6 filter to any video.

Download the TikTok app and simply allow access to the microphone and camera. Now you can start recording videos and applying those all-important filters.

On the right-hand side of the screen, there are icons such as 'flip', 'speed', 'beauty' and 'filters'. You guessed it, click on the 'filters' icon. This opens up all the different filters at the bottom of the screen.

Now, you can flick through all the possible filters, including G1-7, without a hitch!

