'He's unbelievable': Lennon names the Celtic player he thinks is 'so underrated'

Danny Owen
Neil Lennon, Interim manager of Celtic looks on ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Neil Lennon's Celtic battered Motherwell 4-0 at Fir Park in the Scottish Premiership - and Callum McGregor was once again influential in midfield.

Callum McGregor of Celtic celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow,...

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has paid tribute to the ‘underrated’ Callum McGregor after the Scotland international produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday’s 4-0 thrashing of Motherwell, speaking to the Daily Record.

It’s about time a 26-year-old academy graduate gets the credit he deserves.

While the likes of Odsonne Edouard, Moi Elyounoussi and James Forrest continue to dominate the headlines north of the border, McGregor’s remarkable consistency in the centre of the park continues to go under the radar.

 

But there is a reason why this dynamic pass-master has played a remarkable 160 games in all competitions since the beginning of the 2017/18 season.

And, after fizzing a stunning volley into the top corner of Motherwell’s net at Fir Park while setting up Edouard's first of the night with a surging left-wing run, Lennon chose the perfect time to highlight the subtle qualities of arguably Scotland’s most underappreciated performer.

Callum McGregor of Scotland during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and Kazakhstan at Hampden Park on November 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

“There were outstanding individual performances. McGregor is so underrated at times, but not by me. He’s an unbelievable player,” said the former Hibernian boss.

In all competitions, McGregor has produced nine goals and eight assists this season and Lennon, like Brendan Rodgers before him, quickly made Celtic’s number 42 one of the first names on his team sheet.

A player with excellent technical ability, a commendable team-ethic and the ability to produce game-changing quality in the final third, its about time the cultured left-footer found himself in the limelight for all the right reasons.

Ryan Kent of Rangers and Callum McGregor of Celtic battle for possession during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

