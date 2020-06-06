'He's unbelievable': Lennon names the Celtic player he thinks is 'so underrated'

Neil Lennon's Celtic battered Motherwell 4-0 at Fir Park in the Scottish Premiership - and Callum McGregor was once again influential in midfield.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has paid tribute to the ‘underrated’ Callum McGregor after the Scotland international produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday’s 4-0 thrashing of Motherwell, speaking to the Daily Record.

It’s about time a 26-year-old academy graduate gets the credit he deserves.

While the likes of Odsonne Edouard, Moi Elyounoussi and James Forrest continue to dominate the headlines north of the border, McGregor’s remarkable consistency in the centre of the park continues to go under the radar.

But there is a reason why this dynamic pass-master has played a remarkable 160 games in all competitions since the beginning of the 2017/18 season.

And, after fizzing a stunning volley into the top corner of Motherwell’s net at Fir Park while setting up Edouard's first of the night with a surging left-wing run, Lennon chose the perfect time to highlight the subtle qualities of arguably Scotland’s most underappreciated performer.

“There were outstanding individual performances. McGregor is so underrated at times, but not by me. He’s an unbelievable player,” said the former Hibernian boss.

In all competitions, McGregor has produced nine goals and eight assists this season and Lennon, like Brendan Rodgers before him, quickly made Celtic’s number 42 one of the first names on his team sheet.

A player with excellent technical ability, a commendable team-ethic and the ability to produce game-changing quality in the final third, its about time the cultured left-footer found himself in the limelight for all the right reasons.