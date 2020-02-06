Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

'He was like Riquelme': Some Celtic fans blown away by 26-year-old last night

Celtic fans show their support prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic beat Motherwell 4-0 away from home on Wednesday night.

Ryan Kent of Rangers and Callum McGregor of Celtic battle for possession during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Celtic continued their fine form in 2020 with an away win on Wednesday night, beating Motherwell 4-0 at Fir Park.

The Bhoys made the trip to North Lanarkshire in search of another three points, and coasted to victory as Neil Lennon's side moved another step closer to the title.

Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring, slotting home at the second attempt from Callum McGregor's pass, before McGregor crossed for Leigh Griffiths to bag the second.

 

McGregor added a third with a superb volley, before Edouard's free kick made it 4-0, giving Celtic a thumping win on the road.

Edouard unsurprisingly stole the headlines with his two-goal display, but it's worth praising midfielder McGregor for his performance too.

The 26-year-old starred last night, and Celtic fans have been taking to Twitter to praise the midfielder for his latest display.

Callum McGregor of Celtic arrives prior to the Betfred Cup Semi-Final match between Hibernan and Celtic at Hampden Park on November 02, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Fans praised him as being Celtic's heartbeat, touting him as the future Bhoys captain after Scott Brown, whilst branding him 'phenomenal' and 'outstanding'.

Others want a lifetime contract for the Celtic youth product, and even compared him to Argentine legend Juan Roman Riquelme for such an influential performance last night.

