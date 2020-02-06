'He was like Riquelme': Some Celtic fans blown away by 26-year-old last night

Celtic beat Motherwell 4-0 away from home on Wednesday night.

Celtic continued their fine form in 2020 with an away win on Wednesday night, beating Motherwell 4-0 at Fir Park.

The Bhoys made the trip to North Lanarkshire in search of another three points, and coasted to victory as Neil Lennon's side moved another step closer to the title.

Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring, slotting home at the second attempt from Callum McGregor's pass, before McGregor crossed for Leigh Griffiths to bag the second.

McGregor added a third with a superb volley, before Edouard's free kick made it 4-0, giving Celtic a thumping win on the road.

Edouard unsurprisingly stole the headlines with his two-goal display, but it's worth praising midfielder McGregor for his performance too.

The 26-year-old starred last night, and Celtic fans have been taking to Twitter to praise the midfielder for his latest display.

Fans praised him as being Celtic's heartbeat, touting him as the future Bhoys captain after Scott Brown, whilst branding him 'phenomenal' and 'outstanding'.

Others want a lifetime contract for the Celtic youth product, and even compared him to Argentine legend Juan Roman Riquelme for such an influential performance last night.

Callum McGregor will be Celtic's next captain when Scott Brown retires and rightly so. — Wolfe Of Parkhead (@ParkheadWolfe) February 6, 2020

Callum McGregor aswell last night, sensational assist & goal.



He actually doesnt ever give the ball away, takes it anywhere on park. Fitness & desire for the assist was incredible.



— Mark Murney (@mark_murney) February 6, 2020

Callum McGregor tonight: Celtic’s heartbeat. Phenomenal. — Huell Babineux (@HBabineux) February 5, 2020

Callum McGregor - phenomenal. — Paul Cuddihy (@PaulTheHunted) February 5, 2020

Callum McGregor needs a lifetime contract also @CelticFC — Chris Royle (@KrisRoyle91) February 5, 2020

Callum McGregor was like Riquelme the night — Kes Devaal (@KesDevaal) February 5, 2020

Callum McGregor. Outstanding football player. Awareness, movement, passing. Super to watch and he is one of our own! — Willie McNab (@williemcnab) February 5, 2020

Eddy was brilliant but for me, Callum McGregor was outstanding. Never gave the ball away all night and what a goal. — J julien (@the_LEGEND1976) February 5, 2020

Callum McGregor tonight. Just wow. Top performance. — Humol (@humol62) February 5, 2020