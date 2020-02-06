An agitated Harry Kane reacts on Twitter to Tottenham Hotspur's dramatic FA Cup win

Tottenham striker found it difficult to watch his team.

Now Harry Kane really knows how Tottenham Hotspur supporters feel.

The injured star admitted that Tottenham's FA Cup fourth round replay with Southampton was a tough watch.

Spurs led 1-0, then went 2-1 down, before coming back to clinch a 3-2 victory.

It could have been a lot easier with Kane on the pitch, but he got injured against the same opponent on January 1 and is out until at least April.

He was pleased his side won, sending a message out on social media after the win.

More stressful watching than playing! Well played lads #COYS https://t.co/CQi4PbQuaj — Harry Kane (@HKane) February 5, 2020

The win is important to Kane as it means he can still dream of playing a part in this year's FA Cup.

It would probably need Tottenham to reach the final for him to get a chance, but he knows Wembley very well.

If his teammates can beat Norwich at home to reach the quarter-finals, then it might be time to dream.