Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

An agitated Harry Kane reacts on Twitter to Tottenham Hotspur's dramatic FA Cup win

Dan Coombs
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham striker found it difficult to watch his team.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring their 3rd goal with Harry Winks and Dele Alli during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC...

Now Harry Kane really knows how Tottenham Hotspur supporters feel.

The injured star admitted that Tottenham's FA Cup fourth round replay with Southampton was a tough watch.

Spurs led 1-0, then went 2-1 down, before coming back to clinch a 3-2 victory.

 

It could have been a lot easier with Kane on the pitch, but he got injured against the same opponent on January 1 and is out until at least April.

He was pleased his side won, sending a message out on social media after the win.

The win is important to Kane as it means he can still dream of playing a part in this year's FA Cup.

It would probably need Tottenham to reach the final for him to get a chance, but he knows Wembley very well.

 

If his teammates can beat Norwich at home to reach the quarter-finals, then it might be time to dream.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring the second Tottenham Hotspur goal from the penalty spot during The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Rochdale and Tottenham...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch