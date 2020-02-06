Quick links

'Good sign': Long-serving star already loves one of Wolves's January signings

Wolves fans celebrate during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Wolverhampton at iPro Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Derby, England.
Matt Doherty has seen plenty come and go at Molineux but Daniel Podence could be one of Wolverhampton Wanderers' Premier League stars very soon.

Daniel Podence of Olympiakos Priaeus controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November...

Daniel Podence has only been a Wolverhampton Wanderers player for a matter of days but the Portugal international has already won over Molineux stalwart Matt Doherty, in quotes reported by the club’s official website.

After a drawn out transfer saga, Nuno Espirito Santo’s high-flying side added another Iberian talent to their ranks in the January transfer window.

Podence swapped Olympiakos for England in a deal worth around £17 million, according to the BBC, and made his debut in Saturday’s goalless draw at Manchester United.

 

And though the sample size was small, with the winger playing just 14 minutes at Old Trafford, his rapid pace and confidence on the ball was clear for all to see. Doherty, Wolves’ long-serving right-back, could be in for some tough tests in training with Podence in the ranks.

“He did really well (against United). It’s tough, he’d only been here a couple of days, but he seemed to get up to the pace of it quite quickly,” said the Irishman.

Wolverhampton Wanderers unveil new signing Daniel Podence on January 30, 2020 in Wolverhampton, England.

“The way we play, he seemed to adapt quite well, which is a good sign for us.”

A modern, inside forward who loves to drift in from the wing to wreak havoc in a more central role, Podence looks a perfect fit for Nuno’s favoured 3-4-2-1 system.

Furthermore, with outstanding performances in Europe against both Burnley and Tottenham Hotspurs under his belt already, the former Sporting Lisbon youngster has already proven that he can give English defences a rather splitting headache on his day.

Olympiakos' Portuguese midfielder Daniel Podence (L) vies with Tottenham Hotspur's English defender Danny Rose during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Tottenham...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

