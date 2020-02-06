'Good sign': Long-serving star already loves one of Wolves's January signings

Matt Doherty has seen plenty come and go at Molineux but Daniel Podence could be one of Wolverhampton Wanderers' Premier League stars very soon.

Daniel Podence has only been a Wolverhampton Wanderers player for a matter of days but the Portugal international has already won over Molineux stalwart Matt Doherty, in quotes reported by the club’s official website.

After a drawn out transfer saga, Nuno Espirito Santo’s high-flying side added another Iberian talent to their ranks in the January transfer window.

Podence swapped Olympiakos for England in a deal worth around £17 million, according to the BBC, and made his debut in Saturday’s goalless draw at Manchester United.

And though the sample size was small, with the winger playing just 14 minutes at Old Trafford, his rapid pace and confidence on the ball was clear for all to see. Doherty, Wolves’ long-serving right-back, could be in for some tough tests in training with Podence in the ranks.

“He did really well (against United). It’s tough, he’d only been here a couple of days, but he seemed to get up to the pace of it quite quickly,” said the Irishman.

“The way we play, he seemed to adapt quite well, which is a good sign for us.”

A modern, inside forward who loves to drift in from the wing to wreak havoc in a more central role, Podence looks a perfect fit for Nuno’s favoured 3-4-2-1 system.

Furthermore, with outstanding performances in Europe against both Burnley and Tottenham Hotspurs under his belt already, the former Sporting Lisbon youngster has already proven that he can give English defences a rather splitting headache on his day.