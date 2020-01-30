Meet Morbius actress Adria Arjona: Good Omens star set for big things in 2020

With Morbius releasing in the summer and Good Omens airing on the BBC, 2020 is set to be a good year for Adria Arjona.

This coming year is set to be a fascinating one for superhero films.

While Phase Four of the MCU promises big things after the climatic Avengers: Endgame, DC are set to come out with two female-led efforts in Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 1984.

Over at Sony, meanwhile, their Spider-Man-themed cinematic universe has itself another film in the form of Morbius but, as far as we're aware, still no actual Spider-Man.

One thing that Morbius does have, is Jared Leto as Michael Morbius and he's also joined in a starring role by Adria Arjona who'll be taking on the role of his girlfriend Martine Bancroft.

Martine Bancroft in Morbius

Martine Bancroft's origins date as far back as Morbius himself with the character first appearing in a 1971 comic alongside the bloodthirsty vampire.

Martine's character is a fascinating one. As Morbius' fiancée, the pair share a deep connection and even when Morbius' experiments result in him becoming the living vampire, he still recognises Martine and refuses to harm her despite his bloodthirsty urges when around other characters.

Introducing Adria Ajorna

Martine Bancroft is played in Morbius by Puerto Rican actress Adria Arjona.

The 27-year-old actress was born in San Juan, the capital city of Puerto Pico but moved to Mexico City where she lived until she was 12.

Adria's father, Ricardo Arjona, is a Guatemalan singer-songwriter and is one of the most successful Latin American musicians of all time.

Ricardo's inspiration is clear as, after living in Miami for six years, Adria moved to New York City on her own at the age of 18.

While working as a waitress, Adria studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute which boasts prestigious alumni such as Alec Baldwin, Laura Dern, Chris Evans, Angelina Jolie, John Voight and many, many more.

What else has Adria Arjona been in?

Two years after arriving in NYC, Adria earned her first role in a 2012 short film by the name of Loss.

This was followed up in 2014 by her first proper TV role which came in Unforgettable.

Following on from that, the 27-year-old actress has gone onto appear in just shy of 20 roles with her biggest appearances so far coming in the likes of Pacific Rim: Uprising, the TV series Good Omens, True Detective, Emerald City and she's even had a voice acting role on the video game Fortnite.

Adria is no doubt set for big things in 2020 with roles in the upcoming films Morbius and Sweet Girl beyond that and we can't wait to see what she has in-store.

If you can't wait until Morbius releases in July, you can check out Adria Arjona in Good Omens on the BBC and Amazon Prime Video where she plays the character Anathema Device.