'Good luck at Leicester': Some fans think £15m player will be Foxes-bound

Aiden Cusick
A general view inside the ground prior to the Premier League match between Leicester City and Huddersfield Town at The King Power Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Leicester, England.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leicester City and Newcastle United are among the clubs being credited with an interest in Said Benrahma of Brentford.

Said Benrahma of Brentford looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Bristol City at Griffin Park on October 02, 2019 in Brentford, England.

Some Newcastle United fans expect to miss out on Said Benrahma, with a few predicting a move to Leicester City for the Brentford winger.

According to The Sun, both Newcastle and Leicester are ready to pay £15 million for Benrahma, who has scored or assisted 14 goals in 26 games this season, while The Telegraph claims Arsenal are admirers.

But the following Magpies supporters, whose side's only January recruits were loans, are refusing to get their hopes up...

Brentford are currently fifth in the Championship, and promotion to the Premier League could keep interested parties such as Newcastle and Leicester at bay.

Even so, Leicester could have Champions League football to offer by then, though regular playing time may be more attainable at Newcastle, where another Algerian Nabil Bentaleb is presently on the books.

 

But it is also plausible that the lure of Arsenal, a move for which Benrahma would not have to leave London, would appeal to him the most.

Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in Benrahma, who was brought to Griffin Park by the Villans boss Dean Smith, but the move never transpired despite claims they were ready to pay £20m for the 24-year-old.

Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

