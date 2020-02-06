'Good luck at Leicester': Some fans think £15m player will be Foxes-bound

Leicester City and Newcastle United are among the clubs being credited with an interest in Said Benrahma of Brentford.

Some Newcastle United fans expect to miss out on Said Benrahma, with a few predicting a move to Leicester City for the Brentford winger.

According to The Sun, both Newcastle and Leicester are ready to pay £15 million for Benrahma, who has scored or assisted 14 goals in 26 games this season, while The Telegraph claims Arsenal are admirers.

But the following Magpies supporters, whose side's only January recruits were loans, are refusing to get their hopes up...

Lol battle... — Simon (@LittleHenryD) February 5, 2020

He’s away to leicester then — johnny hope (@HopeJohnny) February 5, 2020

That’ll be him off to Leicester then..... — Ian (@ian_riches) February 5, 2020

Good luck at Leicester — Steve McKenna (@SteveMcKenna_) February 5, 2020

Wouldn’t bid 20m for Bowen we will not be bidding for this lad — Gareth Edwards (@gazed2202) February 5, 2020

We won't pay it unless Ashley goes — The Ipswich Magpie (@IpswichMagpie) February 5, 2020

He won't be going for that price... probably in the top 3 players in the league they'll want minimum 20m — Jase (@HolzvonHolzer) February 5, 2020

Brentford are currently fifth in the Championship, and promotion to the Premier League could keep interested parties such as Newcastle and Leicester at bay.

Even so, Leicester could have Champions League football to offer by then, though regular playing time may be more attainable at Newcastle, where another Algerian Nabil Bentaleb is presently on the books.

But it is also plausible that the lure of Arsenal, a move for which Benrahma would not have to leave London, would appeal to him the most.

Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in Benrahma, who was brought to Griffin Park by the Villans boss Dean Smith, but the move never transpired despite claims they were ready to pay £20m for the 24-year-old.