'Goes to Arsenal, we riot': Some Tottenham fear Spurs talent could do the unthinkable

Tottenham Hotspur's Luis Binks has linked up for the time being with a former Arsenal striker.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans fear one Spurs youngster could be gravitating towards Arsenal.

The Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact announced on Wednesday that Binks, whose Tottenham exit has never been confirmed, had joined them for pre-season training.

18-year-old centre-back Luis Binks joined the Impact in St. Petersburg, Florida, after having been invited to train with the Montreal club. The England U19 international is a product of Tottenham Hotspur, in the English Premier League.#IMFC — Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) February 5, 2020

And the 18-year-old played in the Impact's friendly defeat to the Philadelphia Union in Florida last night.

Though unusual at face value, a move to the Canadian outfit would make some sense given that Binks shares an agent with their manager, the former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry.

And with the representative's father the ex-Gunners chairman, David Dein, a future switch to the Emirates Stadium may not be out of the question.

This is what those of a Tottenham persuasion are saying about the centre-back's possible departure on Twitter...

From what I’ve seen I really like Luis Binks, him and Lyons-Foster was top prospects



And the worse thing is I can see him go to Arsenal in the future with his agent having those connections — BergwijnTooDrippy (@SpursD22) February 6, 2020

I hope he isn’t going there so he could make a Arsenal move — arunSpurs (@arunspurs) February 5, 2020

Interesting Luis Binks agent is Darren Dein son of David ‍♂️ Probably lured Binks off to MLS and will end up at Arsenal in 2 years ‍♂️ He’s also the agent of Max Aarons not that I particular want Aarons anyway — TAS⚽️ (@coys100) February 4, 2020

If he rocks up at Arsenal in a year we riot. — northeastO (@northeast_o) February 5, 2020

Oh ffs — Maxspurslord (@maxspurslord1) February 5, 2020

that's a shame, joining the mls — (@zj_teoh28) February 5, 2020

Must have some sort of buy back. Levy is too smart. — Tom Allison (@tomalliso) February 6, 2020

I’d be surprised if we haven’t at the very least included a buy back clause — Sir Henry Hotspur (@HH_Explores) February 6, 2020

A big loss but could be what he needs at this stage of his carrer.Good luck to the kid and if he was meant to play for Spurs he will return one day if not I wish him all the luck for the future. — Yiddo4Life2911 (@YiddoForLife29) February 6, 2020

Binks, a regular in Tottenham's Under-23 side, has been capped by both England and Scotland at youth-team level.

He grew up in Gillingham, where he played Sunday League football before being signed by Spurs.

Sol Campbell is the last player to move directly between Tottenham and Arsenal and Binks would be wise to bridge that gap first, if he does have designs on the Emirates.