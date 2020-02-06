Quick links

'Goes to Arsenal, we riot': Some Tottenham fear Spurs talent could do the unthinkable

Tottenham Hotspur fans arrive prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 12, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur's Luis Binks has linked up for the time being with a former Arsenal striker.

Luis Binks of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Premier League 2 match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on October 26, 2019 in...

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans fear one Spurs youngster could be gravitating towards Arsenal.

The Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact announced on Wednesday that Binks, whose Tottenham exit has never been confirmed, had joined them for pre-season training.

And the 18-year-old played in the Impact's friendly defeat to the Philadelphia Union in Florida last night.

Though unusual at face value, a move to the Canadian outfit would make some sense given that Binks shares an agent with their manager, the former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry.

Football pundit Thierry Henry pauses before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 4, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

And with the representative's father the ex-Gunners chairman, David Dein, a future switch to the Emirates Stadium may not be out of the question.

This is what those of a Tottenham persuasion are saying about the centre-back's possible departure on Twitter...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Binks, a regular in Tottenham's Under-23 side, has been capped by both England and Scotland at youth-team level.

He grew up in Gillingham, where he played Sunday League football before being signed by Spurs.

Sol Campbell is the last player to move directly between Tottenham and Arsenal and Binks would be wise to bridge that gap first, if he does have designs on the Emirates.

