'Go and get him': Some fans want Sheffield United star to replace their club's £71.6m player

That's how much Chelsea are reported to have paid for Kepa Arrizabalaga in 2018.

Some Chelsea fans have identified the on-loan Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson as their preferred replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kepa was recently dropped by the Blues and has been linked with a return to his former club Athletic Bilbao in the summer transfer window.

The names of several potential successors have already been mentioned in the press, including Burnley's Nick Pope and Crystal Palace's Vicente Guaita.

But if their side are indeed looking to the Premier League for Kepa's heir, the following Chelsea supporters feel the man currently starring for Sheffield United should be at the top of the list.

Must admit, Dean Henderson is a great young GK and I hope we get him. Doubt it but he would make good competition for Kepa? — Joshua Greenfield (@joshgreenfield_) February 3, 2020

If we sell Kepa, go and get Henderson from United. He won’t want to play second fiddle to DDG when his loan ends. — Chelsea FC Obviously (@ObviouslyCFC) February 4, 2020

Dean Henderson or keep Kepa. That‘s the game. — Michael (@CarinthianChels) February 4, 2020

Honestly Dean Henderson, if we do decide Kepa isn’t the one, would be a brilliant signing especially with how many keepers United have on their books if they don’t see De Gea — ChelseaOpinion (@CFCTheory) February 4, 2020

It won't be easy to get rid of Kepa like that... But if these rumors are true, I'd rather have Dean Henderson replace him than Nick pope or Guaita. It has to be Henderson — Ghost (@Jay_st_Patrik) February 4, 2020

Kepa out, Dean Henderson In https://t.co/UujWDShxiH — samjs (@samsmith0101) February 5, 2020

Chelsea should go for Dean Henderson if Kepa back to Bilbao. — IzzullAdam (@IzzullAdam17) February 6, 2020

Onana

Oblak (long shot)

Dean Henderson

Donnarumma

Sommer

Those are the keepers we should be looking at all better than kepa imo — Reinhard (@ReinhardS508) February 6, 2020

Henderson has spent the last two seasons on loan to Sheffield United from his first club, Manchester United.

But with David de Gea currently blocking his path at Old Trafford, the England international is likely to seek another move this summer.

The Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder claimed last month that tentative talks about a third Bramall Lane spell have already begun, though interest in Henderson will almost certainly extend beyond the Blades.

Sheffield United fans - who will be the Blades' number one next season?