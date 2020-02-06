Quick links

Sheffield United

Chelsea

Premier League

'Go and get him': Some fans want Sheffield United star to replace their club's £71.6m player

Aiden Cusick
A Chelsea fan reacts during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea FC at The King Power Stadium on February 01, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

That's how much Chelsea are reported to have paid for Kepa Arrizabalaga in 2018.

Dean Henderson of Sheffield United celebrates following his team's victory in the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Sheffield United at Selhurst Park on February 01, 2020 in...

Some Chelsea fans have identified the on-loan Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson as their preferred replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kepa was recently dropped by the Blues and has been linked with a return to his former club Athletic Bilbao in the summer transfer window.

 

The names of several potential successors have already been mentioned in the press, including Burnley's Nick Pope and Crystal Palace's Vicente Guaita.

But if their side are indeed looking to the Premier League for Kepa's heir, the following Chelsea supporters feel the man currently starring for Sheffield United should be at the top of the list.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Henderson has spent the last two seasons on loan to Sheffield United from his first club, Manchester United.

But with David de Gea currently blocking his path at Old Trafford, the England international is likely to seek another move this summer.

Manager Chris Wilder of Sheffield United looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Sheffield United at Selhurst Park on February 1, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

The Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder claimed last month that tentative talks about a third Bramall Lane spell have already begun, though interest in Henderson will almost certainly extend beyond the Blades.

Sheffield United fans - who will be the Blades' number one next season?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch