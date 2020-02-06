Gerrard shares what he said to Rangers' players in the dressing room at half-time

Steven Gerrard's Rangers side ran out winners at Ibrox last night over Hibernian.

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed to the Glasgow Evening Times that he told his players of the need to get the Ibrox crowd back on side during his side’s clash with Hibernian last night.

Rangers have stumbled in recent weeks, and there were fears that they could be set to slip to another defeat yesterday.

Rangers went in at half-time with the scores locked at 1-1, and Gerrard’s side were far from at their best.

The Light Blues had actually gone behind when Paul Hanlon opened the scoring, before George Edmundson netted an equaliser just before the break.

At that point Ibrox’s frustrations were clear for all to hear.

And Gerrard said: “We got frustrated in the first half, tried complicated things. We could feel the groans and frustrations of fans.

“I asked players at half-time to lift the crowd and get back to performances from earlier in the season. We deserved to win by more. We were the ones creating chances.”

Rangers were improved in the second period, but it still took them a long time to move into a winning position.

In the end it fell to new signing Ianis Hagi to seal the three points for Rangers, as the attacking midfielder finished well from just inside the box.

Rangers’ victory over Hibs has kept their title hopes alive, but Gerrard’s men will need to improve if they are to catch Celtic.

Rangers are currently seven points behind the league leaders, but they do have a game in hand.