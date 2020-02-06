Gerrard admits one Rangers player has been training 'very well' amid rare Ibrox appearance

Rangers beat Hibernian 2-1 at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has told the Daily Record that he felt George Edmundson had trained so well that he deserved to start against Hibernian on Wednesday night.

The Gers were back in action again last night, hosting Hibernian at Ibrox after a frustrating 0-0 draw with Aberdeen over the weekend, meaning Gerrard made changes to his side.

It didn't go well in the first half as Hibernian took the lead through Paul Hanlon as Allan McGregor failed to deal with a high ball into the box.

Rangers did find an equaliser before the break as Edmundson smashed home a left-footed effort, before Ianis Hagi fired a late winner for the Gers, sealing a 2-1 victory.

Rangers desperately needed that win after a patchy run of form, and defender Edmundson may hope that he can now keep his place.

The summer signing from Oldham Athletic was making just his 10th league appearance of the season and first league start since October, having found it difficult to break into the side.

Yet with Filip Helander injured and Nikola Katic struggling of late, Edmundson was given a chance to shine – and he certainly took it with a strong performance.

Now, Gerrard has admitted that Edmundson has been training 'very well' lately, and deserved his chacne to shine, especially as he moves the ball quicker than other Rangers defenders, and was generally happy with his display last night.

“George certainly deserved a go in the team. He’s been very patient and trained very well,” said Gerrard. “Our ball circulation against Aberdeen at the weekend was too slow. George moves the ball quicker for us around the back when we’re trying to find answers.”

“It was a terrific finish on his left foot for the equaliser, we’ve not seen many of them from him. He won his headers, passed the ball well and although he made one or two mistakes, I’d certainly take that performance from a 21-year-old,” he added.