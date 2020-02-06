Frustrated Lord Sugar reacts during Spurs' win over Saints, spots two problems

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side beat Southampton 3-2 in FA Cup action last night.

Former Tottenham Hotspur chairman Lord Sugar has questioned why Jose Mourinho’s side seemed unable to keep possession against Southampton last night.

Spurs won 3-2 against Southampton in the FA Cup yesterday, but even Mourinho admitted his men were second best.

Southampton looked more comfortable on the ball throughout the match, as they dominated the possession stakes.

The Saints actually took the lead fairly late on in the match, when Danny Ings scored a brilliant goal.

But Tottenham seemed to click into life when they realised that they were heading out of the competition.

Late goals from Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son provided Tottenham with the victory, as they progressed to the fifth round.

However, Lord Sugar was not entirely happy with what he saw from the Lilywhites.

What is wrong with @SpursOfficial we can't hold the ball in the midfield and we can't take possession i

of the ball in tackles when Sothampron have the ball — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) February 5, 2020

Tottenham will now go on to face Norwich City in the next round of the competition.