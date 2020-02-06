Quick links

Frustrated Lord Sugar reacts during Spurs' win over Saints, spots two problems

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring their 3rd goal with Harry Winks and Dele Alli during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC...
Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side beat Southampton 3-2 in FA Cup action last night.

Former Tottenham Hotspur chairman Lord Sugar has questioned why Jose Mourinho’s side seemed unable to keep possession against Southampton last night.

Spurs won 3-2 against Southampton in the FA Cup yesterday, but even Mourinho admitted his men were second best.

Southampton looked more comfortable on the ball throughout the match, as they dominated the possession stakes.

 

The Saints actually took the lead fairly late on in the match, when Danny Ings scored a brilliant goal.

But Tottenham seemed to click into life when they realised that they were heading out of the competition.

Late goals from Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son provided Tottenham with the victory, as they progressed to the fifth round.

However, Lord Sugar was not entirely happy with what he saw from the Lilywhites.

Tottenham will now go on to face Norwich City in the next round of the competition.

