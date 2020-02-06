Former manager has changed his opinion on Aston Villa 24-year-old, makes claim

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish is reportedly on Manchester United’s radar.

Neil Warnock has raved about Aston Villa on talkSPORT, and believes that the attacking midfielder is good enough to play for Manchester United.

The former Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers boss, who is without a managerial job at the moment, has also compared Grealish - who can operate as a winger as well - to Eric Cantona.

Cantona is one of the best players to have ever featured in the Premier League, and was on the books of United from 1992 until 1997.

According to The Mirror, United are interested in signing Grealish from Villa in the summer of 2020.

Warnock said about Grealish on talkSPORT: “I think he’d be a great acquisition for them, I think he’s made to measure.

“When you think about Cantona, those players who have something magical, he fits that bill as a youngster.

“I think it would be a great signing. Man United are in a situation where they should just pay the money.

“I’ve got to say, in the past even when we [Cardiff] played a game against them [Villa] in the Championship, I’ve not worried too much about Jack. We’ve man marked him and thought he’d just give the ball away.

“But he’s matured. I think over the last 18 months or two years he has matured beyond all recognition and he’s going to get better.”

Big claim

Cantona was a maverick who was a key figure in United’s rise to success in the 1990s, and he remains a popular figure among the Old Trafford faithful to this day.

Grealish is a very good and creative footballer, but the 24-year-old is not at the level of Cantona yet.

While it is true that playing in the Championship and in a team who are fighting for survival in the Premier League does not exactly allow a player to be at his best, but there is little doubt that Grealish has to do more to be compared to Cantona.

However, what is clear is that given the quality and calibre of Grealish, he would be a brilliant signing in the long run for United.