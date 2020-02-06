Fans spot Dan Renton Skinner in White House Farm - overjoyed with Shooting Stars cameo!

ITV's White House Farm featured a familiar face that many fans were not expecting to see.

Spotting a cameo in a film or TV show is always a cool moment for fans.

Whether it's spotting Peter Jackson in a cameo role in The Lord of the Rings or the legendary John Williams in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, you always get a good reaction.

The same can be said for a cameo in episode 5 of the ITV drama White House Farm.

As fans were getting drawn deeper and deeper into the case of Jeremy Bamber, there was a brief moment of levity when Dan Renton Skinner made an unexpected appearance.

The story of White House Farm episode 5

The team investigating the murders at White House Farm are still split right down the middle.

Even though the testimony of a vital witness confirms some of Stan and Mick's suspicions, the somewhat blinkered Taff Jones remains unconvinced that Jeremy Bamber is indeed the killer, forcing the investigation to crawl along at a snail's pace.

Fans spot an unlikely cameo

During the episode, after Jeremy Bamber (Freddie Fox) is brought in for questioning by the police, he and Brett Collins (Alfie Allen) meet with a journalist in an attempt to shift the focus of the case away from Jeremy, not only that but they ask for an eye-watering £20,000 for the information.

Eagle-eyed fans were certainly quick to spot that the journalist in question was played by comedy writer and actor Dan Renton Skinner with several taking to social media to exclaim their surprise at the unexpected cameo.

Awsome little spot on tonight's White House Farm! Bravo!! I just giggled away waiting for the plastic bag? #danrentonskinner pic.twitter.com/b357b9HVzl — Sophie Howe (@Soppy877) February 5, 2020

What else has Dan Renton Skinner been in?

Dan Renton Skinner is best known for his comedy writing and acting, so it was an unexpected sight to see him appear in the serious drama of White House Farm.

While the most recognisable names on his acting CV are his appearances in the likes of The Armstrong and Miller Show, Angelos Epithemiou's Moving On and Shooting Stars, Dan Skinner has been no stranger to some serious acting over his 23-year career.

As well as a host of comedy appearances among his 85 acting roles to date, he's also appeared in the likes of Little Boy Blue, Swallows and Amazons, Sex Education and even The Crown.

ITV's White House Farm, meanwhile, concludes on February 12th at 9pm after six episodes.