Everton's £35m man names the two teammates he was warned not to sit next to

Alex Iwobi of Everton
Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi has just one Premier League goal to his name since moving to Goodison Park.

Alex Iwobi of Everton

Alex Iwobi has told the Liverpool Echo that his Everton teammates warned him not to seat near Tom Davies and Dominic Calvert-Lewin when he first arrived at Goodison Park.

Davies and Calvert-Lewin are the renowned jokers of the Everton team, and the Toffees squad were keen to let Iwobi know what he was in for if he opted to sit near them in the club’s canteen.

Iwobi opted to ignore the advice of his Everton teammates though.

And the Nigerian international said:“We have a lunch and breakfast table and when I first came, I was sitting with Dom (Calvert-Lewin) and Tom (Davies).

 

“They are basically like Tom and Jerry, they are clowns. Everyone warned me about where I was sitting and sitting next to them but ever since sitting next to them, I have felt welcomed. But that goes for everybody, everyone has made me feel welcome, but particularly those two and Mason as well.

“They are non-stop (joking), they don't have an off button. But it keeps me entertained.”

Iwobi is yet to really make a big impact at Everton since joining from Arsenal in the summer.

Alex Iwobi of Nigieria during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations third place final soccer match between Tunisia and Nigeria at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, on 17 July 2019.

The £35 million signing (Indepedent) has scored just one goal in the Premier League and is yet to claim an assist.

Iwobi did start Everton’s last match against Watford which they won 3-2, but was only kept on until just after the hour mark.

Everton are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table, with their next match coming against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

