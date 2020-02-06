'Best in the league': Motherwell boss blown away by 'unplayable' Celtic star

23 goals, 16 assists; Odsonne Edouard is going from strength to strength at Neil Lennon's Scottish Premiership leaders.

Odsonne Edouard was at his magical best as Celtic cruised to a 4-0 win at Fir Park on Wednesday night and Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson was left marvelling at the performance of ‘arguably the best player’ in Scotland, as reported by the Daily Record.

The former PSG youngster wasn'6 even the most exciting French striker at Celtic when he arrived in Glasgow in the summer of 2017.

But, two-and-a-half years on, Edouard continues to develop his all-round game at a remarkable rate. With 23 goals and 16 assists in all competitions this season, the 22-year-old has now arguably exceeded compatriot Moussa Dembele to become Celtic’s most influential centre-forward since a certain Henrik Larsson.

Edouard put on another finishing masterclass in midweek, slotting home from a Callum McGregor pass before whipping a now-trademark free-kick into the top corner as the Premiership leaders scythed through Motherwell on their own soil.

And home coach Robinson could do nothing but praise the display of a striker with the world at his feet.

“Edouard is arguably the best player in the league and is unplayable at times. It creates gaps and they punish you. He’s an excellent player,” said the Northern Irishman.

“That’s what you get for £10 million.”

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers might have something to say about Robinson’s assessment but, while El Buffalo is all pace and power, Edouard has something more subtle in his locker.

The Frenchman is not only a number nine but a number ten too, dropping deep and drifting wide to link the play and slalom past defenders like a gazelle on the prairie before producing devastating quality in the final third.

Those stunning statistics only scratch the surface of his influence.