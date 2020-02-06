Quick links

'Best in the league': Motherwell boss blown away by 'unplayable' Celtic star

Danny Owen
Motherewell manager Stephen Robinson looks on during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Motherwell at Ibrox Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
23 goals, 16 assists; Odsonne Edouard is going from strength to strength at Neil Lennon's Scottish Premiership leaders.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic

Odsonne Edouard was at his magical best as Celtic cruised to a 4-0 win at Fir Park on Wednesday night and Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson was left marvelling at the performance of ‘arguably the best player’ in Scotland, as reported by the Daily Record.

The former PSG youngster wasn'6 even the most exciting French striker at Celtic when he arrived in Glasgow in the summer of 2017.

But, two-and-a-half years on, Edouard continues to develop his all-round game at a remarkable rate. With 23 goals and 16 assists in all competitions this season, the 22-year-old has now arguably exceeded compatriot Moussa Dembele to become Celtic’s most influential centre-forward since a certain Henrik Larsson.

 

Edouard put on another finishing masterclass in midweek, slotting home from a Callum McGregor pass before whipping a now-trademark free-kick into the top corner as the Premiership leaders scythed through Motherwell on their own soil.

And home coach Robinson could do nothing but praise the display of a striker with the world at his feet.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic scores his sides third goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

“Edouard is arguably the best player in the league and is unplayable at times. It creates gaps and they punish you. He’s an excellent player,” said the Northern Irishman.

“That’s what you get for £10 million.”

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers might have something to say about Robinson’s assessment but, while El Buffalo is all pace and power, Edouard has something more subtle in his locker.

The Frenchman is not only a number nine but a number ten too, dropping deep and drifting wide to link the play and slalom past defenders like a gazelle on the prairie before producing devastating quality in the final third.

Those stunning statistics only scratch the surface of his influence.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic takes on Ryan Kent of Rangers during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

