‘Disgusting behaviour’: Some rival fans are hammering £22m Tottenham Hotspur player

Son Heung-min scored the winner for Tottenham Hotspur against Southampton.

Southampton fans have criticised Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min on Twitter for the way he earned the crucial penalty against their team.

Tottenham got the better of Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the FA Cup fourth-round replay on Wednesday evening.

The winning goal came in the 87th minute from a penalty which was earned and successfully converted by Son.

 

The 27-year-old South Korea international was adjudged to have been brought down by Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn, and the former Bayer Leverkusen star made no mistake from the penalty spot.

However, some Southampton fans do not think that Son - who cost Spurs £22 million in transfer fees when they signed him from German club Bayer in the summer of 2015, as reported by The Mirror - was fouled, and believe that he dived, as shown in the following posts on Twitter below.

Praise from Jose Mourinho

Meanwhile, Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has praised Southampton for their performance against Spurs.

According to BBC Sport, the Saints had 57% of the possession, took 15 shots of which seven were on target, and earned five corners.

Mourinho told Sky Sports: "The best team lost. The best team on the pitch lost.”

The Portuguese added: "They were better than us, they were faster than us, they were stronger physically than us. They press, they had intensity, they had chances.

"They were the best team, but I cannot forget all the other circumstances, and my players, they were phenomenal. The way they react was fantastic. They showed incredible heart and had a great connection with the crowd.”

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

