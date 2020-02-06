‘Disgusting behaviour’: Some rival fans are hammering £22m Tottenham Hotspur player

Son Heung-min scored the winner for Tottenham Hotspur against Southampton.

Southampton fans have criticised Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min on Twitter for the way he earned the crucial penalty against their team.

Tottenham got the better of Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the FA Cup fourth-round replay on Wednesday evening.

The winning goal came in the 87th minute from a penalty which was earned and successfully converted by Son.

The 27-year-old South Korea international was adjudged to have been brought down by Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn, and the former Bayer Leverkusen star made no mistake from the penalty spot.

However, some Southampton fans do not think that Son - who cost Spurs £22 million in transfer fees when they signed him from German club Bayer in the summer of 2015, as reported by The Mirror - was fouled, and believe that he dived, as shown in the following posts on Twitter below.

Used to think son was alright but waving a imaginary card and going down that easy #SaintsFC — Marc Russell (@marcsfc) February 5, 2020

Son should get a ban for that dive disgusting behaviour #SaintsFC — AdamKimber (@Adam_kimber_) February 5, 2020

I don’t really have a problem with Son diving, we would have done exactly the same. What really grates is the fact that VAR didn’t overturn it... absolutely pointless system #saintsfc — Doug Maclellan (@MacLeTiss) February 5, 2020

Would like to see the Lloris ‘tackle’ on Bertrand in the first half again. Although i thought it was soft at the time, it didn’t seem too different to the Son dive. #saintsfc — Cam (@CameronSFC) February 6, 2020

How did VAR not spot Son's dive? Looks like Gunn gets the ball anyway but the only contact, if any, was when Son was already flying through the air as if he had been picked off by a sniper. Ridiculous decision yet again from VAR which cost us another well earned result #SaintsFC — Will Parrott (@WillParrott_) February 6, 2020

What was VAR brought in for if not to punish blatant dives like Son's last night? Trouble is Stockley Park is more faceless & less culpable than a referee on the pitch. It's still absolutely as subjective #TOTSOU #saintsfc — Arthur Fane (@ArthurFane) February 6, 2020

Have you remembered to tell Son to dive yet!? #saintsfc https://t.co/rEswf0xQAQ — Dan Wight (@danswight) February 6, 2020

If I read "Gunn brought down Son" in another match report.... It was really brutal the way he brought him down by tapping two fingers on his thigh eh? #saintsfc — Andrew Moore (@_awm) February 6, 2020

Praise from Jose Mourinho

Meanwhile, Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has praised Southampton for their performance against Spurs.

According to BBC Sport, the Saints had 57% of the possession, took 15 shots of which seven were on target, and earned five corners.

Mourinho told Sky Sports: "The best team lost. The best team on the pitch lost.”

The Portuguese added: "They were better than us, they were faster than us, they were stronger physically than us. They press, they had intensity, they had chances.

"They were the best team, but I cannot forget all the other circumstances, and my players, they were phenomenal. The way they react was fantastic. They showed incredible heart and had a great connection with the crowd.”