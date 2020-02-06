Death in Paradise season 9 episode 5 cast: Guest stars Samantha Bond, Chanel Cresswell and Nicola Millbank!

"It's the start of 2020 and we've got a heck of a case to kick it all off."

The Death in Paradise season 9 episode 5 cast keeps the exciting guest stars coming.

This latest season was off to a great start and, miraculously, it's managed to save surprises to make it more exciting each week.

Robert Thorogood's crime-drama series first arrived back on screens way back in 2011 and we've witnessed so many familiar faces and industry greats come and go over the years.

Last January we sunk our teeth into season 8, which swiftly proved to constitute one of the best batches of episodes yet. Inevitably, it raised expectations for the ninth season considerably. Sometimes when you're this late into a series, the spark diminishes and the writers lose sight of what made the show so gripping.

We can say this for a handful of shows, but certainly not Death in Paradise!

How does it stay so fresh? Well, among other things, introducing new talent definitely helps...

Death in Paradise season 9 episode 5 cast

As highlighted by IMDb, here are the Death in Paradise season 9 episode 5 cast members:

- Shyko Amos as Officer Ruby Patterson

- Tobi Bakare as Officer J.P. Hooper

- Samantha Bond as Joanne Henderson

- Chanel Cresswell as Tamsin Lewis

- Aude Legastelois as DS Madeleine Dumas

- Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker

- Nicola Millbank as Emma Taylor

- Steve Pemberton as Neil Henderson

- Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Now, let's focus our attention on the newcomers to the fold...

Samantha Bond stars

Joining us for episode 5 we have Samantha Bond in the role of Joanne Henderson.

Do we have any 007 fans?

Of course we do, and no, it's not because of her name! The 58-year-old English actress is arguably best known for playing the iconic Moneypenny in the James Bond franchise, showcasing her charisma and talents in such instalments as Die Another Day, The World is Not Enough, Tomorrow Never Dies and GoldenEye.

It's not all action vehicles though, as she's starred in a range of TV shows, including Downton Abbey (Lady Rosamund Painswick), Outnumbered (Angela), Silent Witness (she played DS Hannah Quicke), Election Spy (Diana), Home Fires (Frances Barden), Distant Shores (Lisa Shore) and more.

Ralf Little returns!

Wait, returns!?

Sure thing! Ralf Little actually appeared in an episode of Death in Paradise back in 2013 called A Dash of Sunshine. He played Will Teague.

It's great to see him back, this time as DI Neville Parker, who's set to be integral to subsequent episodes.

The English actor and writer will be no stranger to admirers of the British sitcom The Royle Family, in which he reprised the role of Antony across its entirety. Beyond that though, he's impressed in other TV titles such as The A Word (he played Stuart), Borderline (Narrator/Barrie the Plumber), Inspector Lewis (Sean Wilkinson), Our Zoo (Billy Atkinson) and The Cafe (Richard Dickens).

He's also a semi-professional footballer - pretty cool.

Spotlighting Chanel Cresswell and Nicola Millbank!

Taking on the role of Tamsin Lewis, we have Chanel Cresswell.

For those of you who recently caught the incredible BBC/Netflix co-production of Dracula, you may recall that Chanel played the character of Kathleen.

She's perhaps best known as Katie in Trollied, but has also been in The Aliens (Paulette), Silent Witness (Jill Bond), The Case (Julie Prior) and Kelly in both the This is England film and television series.

Nicola Millbank also joins in the fun as Emma Taylor. The actress has been in Mount Pleasant (Ella), Crossing Lines (Young Woman), Silent Witness (Imogen), Mr Selfridge (Nancy) and more.

