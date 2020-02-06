Darren Bent tips Tottenham Hotspur man for international success

Darren Bent believes that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli brings something different to the England squad for Euro 2020.

After Dele Alli's fine form for Tottenham Hotspur since Jose Mourinho took over, former Spurs player Darren Bent has been speaking very highly of the midfielder ahead of England's Euro 2020 campaign.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Three Lions international said: “I don’t think we’ve got anyone like him.

“As far as a Lampard-esque type run into the box, he’s the only one who really does that."

The pundit compared Alli to Frank Lampard, a player who scored 29 international goals for England in 106 appearances - and is now Chelsea manager.

The 23-year-old clearly has a lot to live up to, but the Englishman is making great progress in the Premier League. In the 18 outings for Mourinho's side, the Milton Keynes born player has scored seven goals and has assisted his Lilywhites teammates on three occasions.

However, Alli has a long way to go if he's to live up to that Lampard comparison, as he has only scored three international goals in 37 appearances for England.

This is something the Spurs man will likely get the chance to improve on in Euro 2020 - should Gareth Southgate select the midfielder of course.

With Bent's Tottenham connection, it's hardly surprising that he's speaking so highly of the attacking-midfielder. But one thing is for certain - Alli is in great league form right now which usually helps in Southgate's international selection progress.