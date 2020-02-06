Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Darren Bent tips Tottenham Hotspur man for international success

Brian Heffernan
Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 05, 2020 in...
Brian Heffernan Profile
Brian Heffernan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Darren Bent believes that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli brings something different to the England squad for Euro 2020.

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 05, 2020...

After Dele Alli's fine form for Tottenham Hotspur since Jose Mourinho took over, former Spurs player Darren Bent has been speaking very highly of the midfielder ahead of England's Euro 2020 campaign.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Three Lions international said: “I don’t think we’ve got anyone like him.

“As far as a Lampard-esque type run into the box, he’s the only one who really does that."

 

The pundit compared Alli to Frank Lampard, a player who scored 29 international goals for England in 106 appearances - and is now Chelsea manager.

The 23-year-old clearly has a lot to live up to, but the Englishman is making great progress in the Premier League. In the 18 outings for Mourinho's side, the Milton Keynes born player has scored seven goals and has assisted his Lilywhites teammates on three occasions.

However, Alli has a long way to go if he's to live up to that Lampard comparison, as he has only scored three international goals in 37 appearances for England.

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur warms up prior to the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 05, 2020 in...

This is something the Spurs man will likely get the chance to improve on in Euro 2020 - should Gareth Southgate select the midfielder of course.

With Bent's Tottenham connection, it's hardly surprising that he's speaking so highly of the attacking-midfielder. But one thing is for certain - Alli is in great league form right now which usually helps in Southgate's international selection progress. 

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 2, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch