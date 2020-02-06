Manager comments on interest in £20m-rated defender linked with Arsenal

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are reportedly hoping to bring the 6ft 4in centre-back to the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are one of several Premier League clubs believed to be monitoring Joe Rodon with a view to a summer bid.

The 22-year-old Swansea defender, a Wales international, is very highly rated by both club and country.

According to The Mail, the Gunners have reportedly been monitoring Rodon along with Chelsea, Everton, Manchester City, Leicester and Bournemouth.

Likewise, BBC Sport credits six Premier League clubs with an interest in the 6ft 4in ace, who is reportedly valued at £20million by the Swans (The Sun, October 27, page 61).

Swansea boss Joe Cooper is quoted by BBC Sport as saying that summer interest in the defender is "inevitable" and didn't close the door on a prospective summer move.

"I think any good player in the league will be linked with moves," Cooper said. "If there's bridges to cross like that then we'll do what's right but it's way off at the moment.

"I just think for Joe and any of the boys, they've just got to focus on everyday, playing well, training well, preparing right and being confident. In the end your ability and your level takes you to where you belong, if that's a higher one than the Championship for any of our boys, I'm sure they'll have an opportunity to get there.

"If you do well at this stage and you're young and you've got time on your side it's inevitable that you're going to be linked but it's way too early to be talking about things like that too much."

Rodon suffered an ankle injury in October and missed three months of action before returning at Stoke last month, coming off the subs' bench, before making his first start since his return in the draw at Preston last weekend.