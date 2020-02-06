Celtic reportedly tried to sign £11m flyer, manager says he's 'unplayable'

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic wanted a winger during the January transfer window but Championship Cardiff City refused to let Josh Murphy go.

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris admits that Josh Murphy can be 'unplayable' on his day, in quotes reported by the BBC, after Celtic made an unsuccessful bid for the £11 million winger during the January transfer window.

On paper at least, a former England youth star is one of the most naturally gifted footballers in Cardiff’s squad.

With pace to burn and an eye for the spectacular, much was expected from Murphy after The Bluebirds dropped down to the Championship in May. But, in 17 appearances, the one-time Norwich City hero has produced just three assists while his only goal came all the way back in August against Fulham.

Despite his less-than-stellar displays in recent months, Celtic still made a move to lure Murphy to Glasgow last month according to BBC Sport, but Cardiff are not ready to give up on their joint-second most expensive player just yet.

"He divides opinion within the fan base. I get that all the time when I'm stopped in coffee shops or supermarkets. He divides opinion,” says Harris, who believes that the twin brother of Sheffield Wednesday flyer Jacob still has a big future at Cardiff.

"When he's hot, like he was against Reading, he's unplayable. And when he's not and when it doesn't quite come off for him, you can question how much he's done on the pitch.

“But that is the sort of player he is."

With Mikey Johnstone and Moi Elyounoussi struggling with injuries of late, Celtic were hopeful of adding a new left-winger to their squad on deadline day.

But, alongside Murphy, the Hoops also made a failed attempt to bring Newcastle United benchwarmer Christian Atsu north of the border, with manager Neil Lennon admitting that a deal was ‘close’ (Daily Record).