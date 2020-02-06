'Delighted': Celtic boss Neil Lennon raves about £3m man

Celtic manager Neil Lennon was pleased with Jozo Simunovic's efforts as the Hoops brought three points back to Parkhead in midweek.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has spoken highly of Jozo Simunovic, saying he was "delighted" with the Hoops defender's performance in midweek considering his long injury layoff (FourFourTwo).

The 25-year-old was out of action for months after having a knee operation, but made his return to the side in the 2-1 Scottish Cup win over Partick Thistle in January.

Simunovic also performed admirably on Kilmarnock's plastic pitch and since then has continued to progress, answering every question that has been asked of him so far this season.

In the 4-0 win over Motherwell, the centre-back put in another solid display, making some timely interventions in the first half despite at times covering as a right-back.

There were numerous players name-checked by Lennon in his post-match interview after the thumping victory, including Odsonne Edouard, Callum McGregor and Leigh Griffiths.

Of Simunovic, the Bhoys boss said, as quoted by FourFourTwo: "I was delighted with Jozo, he had a really good game. Considering he has been out for so long, the way he has come back has been a credit to him."

The Croatian has been on Celtic's books since 2015, when he joined the Hoops from Dinamo Zagreb in a reported £3million deal (Daily Mail).

He has made 122 appearances for the Hoops in that time (Transfermarkt) and is contracted to the Scottish Premiership champions until the summer of 2021, having penned an extension in 2017 (Transfermarkt).