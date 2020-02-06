Celtic fans are desperate to keep hold of Odsonne Edouard

These Celtic fans have been discussing ways to try and keep hold of Odsonne Edouard.

There's no denying that Odsonne Edouard is vitally important to Celtic. The 22-year-old has very much been the sole goalscorer for the Scottish giants - both domestically and in Europe.

Focusing on his Scottish Premiership form shows you how important the Frenchman is, scoring 19 goals in just 22 matches. Getting very close to a goal per game in a competitive league is no easy task - which might be why some fans are nervous for life after Edouard.

There has been previous rumours of interest from teams such as Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, but as of right now he seems to be happy at Celtic (The Scotsman).

The striker joined in July 2018, but the his contract is set to expire in 2022 - which is likely the main reason some Bhoys fans are getting nervous. As it would be bad enough losing him than to get him stolen on the cheap.

Manchester United was recently in a striker frenzy, even being linked to players like Islam Slimani before landing a somewhat better Odion Ighalo, so they're lucky the Premier League giants didn't come knocking in January.

The stirker has surprisingly never played for the French senior side, with his highest international level being the France U21s. But you would think a move to a top European league would likely sort that out soon enough.

One Celtic fan suggested the club should give him whatever he wants to try and get him to stay long-term, however, it's probably more likely that Celtic can't afford to keep him - as you would expect Edouard to be very demanding in his contract if the Premier League interest starts to resurface closer to the time.

If takes 50k a week Eddy needs to be encouraged to stay for one more season he is without doubt the heartbeat of this side and probably irreplaceable. He will fire us to 9 and can help us win #10iar HH pic.twitter.com/JQ3BFNkpCB — Celtic Gossip (@CelticGossip) February 6, 2020

We know he will go... however.... a new bumper contract with an understanding that if a £30m+ bid comes in, is the absolute best we can hope for.



If we don’t, he will be sold in the summer as his contract is up at the end of the 2021 season. — Brian McAllister (@jibberinho) February 6, 2020

Let give him whatever he wants. We pay Peter Lawwell too much! — LouMun 67 (@lfmunro) February 6, 2020

35 goals in 54 games since he joined permanently. He's only just turned 22 years old. Unreal talent — David Shields (@DavidJo70904530) February 6, 2020

Maybe he will be happy to stay , now n again ye get a guy that finds a club he loves. Dont get me wrong he could ho almost anywhere but fingers crossed — bono’s da P.I.️ (@bonos_da) February 6, 2020

Couldn't agree more, if ever a time to push the boat out surely would be now — George Cairns (@GeorgeC67417712) February 6, 2020

Would offer him substantial bonus (on par with lawwell) to stay for 10. He will be the difference — MoRodgers (@MoRodgers4) February 6, 2020